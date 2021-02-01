MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Book Reviews

Meet Rosemary Novellino-Mearns a Dancer Who Thought More About Saving Radio City Music Hall Than Herself

Meet Rosemary Novellino-Mearns a Dancer Who Thought More About Saving Radio City Music Hall Than Herself

Did you know in the Spring of 1978 New York almost lost the iconic Radio City Music Hall? It happened due to questionable behind-the-scenes changes in the Music Hall’s management. The changes alarmed hundreds of employees, but no one was prepared for the official announcement in early 1978, that Radio City Music Hall was slated to close that April and be demolished. Rosemary Novellino-Mearns refused to let this happen. T2C talks with this unknown hero.

She became President of “The Showpeople’s Committee to Save Radio City Music Hall” and motivated fellow workers, friends, thousands of Radio City fans around the world. National media, cultural leaders and politicians were recuited to support the cause. As a result of these efforts, the Art Deco palace was declared a National Historic Landmark. saving not only the building but the jobs and livelihoods of thousands of Music Hall employees.

Rosemary joined the Radio City Music Hall Ballet Company, in the classical dance department, in 1966. Performing for them for twelve years, she become its Dance Captain and Assistant to the legendary choreographer Peter Gennaro. In the mid-1970s.

In her memoir Saving Radio City Music Hall: A Dancer’s True Story, Rosemary Novellino-Mearns shares her extraordinary experience. Her work after years is being honored at Grauman’s Egyptian Theater in Hollywood and other venues. Rosemary is also featured in the award winning documentary Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of The Movie Palace.

For her courageous efforts Rosemary was blacklisted, yet because of her millions of Americans and tourists can still enjoy this unforgettable theatrical experience. For saving this National Historic Landmark Rosemary should be celebrated as a hero.

Related Items
Book Reviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Book Reviews

90 Days To Husband No. 2: Find ‘The One’ in 2021 with the 90 Days to Diva Fitness Challenge

Samantha Bessudo DruckerJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Michael Riedel is The Lambs’ 1st Virtual Conversation

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

90 Days to Husband No.2! Gets Published.

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2020
Read More

Grandfather’s Journal In Search Of

G. H. HARDINGDecember 22, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 6, 2020
Read More

A time-travel Fantasy…John Lennon is alive! Imagine!

G. H. HARDINGDecember 3, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 2, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 8, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2020
Read More