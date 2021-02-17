MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Meet Ry Armstrong Who’s Calling Attention To Broadway By Breaking The Guinness World Record

Their mission… to save Broadway. It was shut down closed March 12, 2020, and the artists who make it happen from regional theaters to Times Square lost their careers which are sometimes on a time line.

Their goal is simple: to build awareness around a social media campaign to benefit The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 relief fund, while breaking the Guinness Book of World Records.

Similar to the formerly viral #ALSicebucketchallenge, it is time for Broadway to innovate and create a campaign to further help #saveourstages and #bringbackbway. If we want to see our theatre community come back from the brink of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to come together.

In order to reach their goal Playbill, 10glo.com, Broadway Records and The Actors Fund team, led by RYCO Theatricals, need to collect 5,000 video clips to break the Guinness Book of World Records title for the largest online video album of people singing the same song. The song is From Now On from The Greatest Showman with special permission from Pasek & Paul and the Disney Corporation.

The music video will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the historic Broadway Shutdown on March 12, 2021. This music video is dedicated to those who dream to be on Broadway and will honor those we’ve lost to COVID-19.

Broadway performers who will be sending in tapes over this next month: Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom, On the Town), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Coco, In Transit), John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Beauty and the Beast, Shrek), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) among others. 

To be a part of the video you must submit your video by February 28, 2021.

Directed by Jennie Hughes, we follow our narrators (Alex McDermott, Danny Marin, Olivia Griffin, and Ry Armstrong) through a New York City that looks very different from the one we knew, but when we see our submission videos take over the screens of Times Square, we know there will be hope for a future for us on the Great Bright Way.

To record / upload your clip, go to ryco.org/bwayworldrecord.

At the start of your video, be sure to challenge four of your friends and tag us on social media with #bwayworldrecord.

Interview video by Magda Katz.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

