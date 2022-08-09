MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Meet Samantha Rose Baldwin From Stranger Things: The Experience

Meet Samantha Rose Baldwin From Stranger Things: The Experience

Samantha Rose Baldwin started out in “Forever Twilight in Forks,” and is one of the stars of Netflix’s  “Stranger Things: The Experience” now playing in Brooklyn. This actress and model is best known for her work on Netflix’s Cobra Kai and the 2019 Justin Ward film, Relish. Baldwin is set to make her television debut on one of HBO Max’s hottest shows in late 2022.

T2C talked to this star on the rise.

Baldwin also stars in and co-produced the Summoned Audiobook and will take on the same roles for the Summoned Book Trailer, a short film based on the novel, which is slated to begin production under her company firecrackerentertainment.com in 2022.

Video by Magda Katz

Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

