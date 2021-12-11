Meet Savita Singh Director and Cinematographer For Shadow Bird (Sonsi)

Shadow Bird (Sonsi) is about a mythical Indian village where it never stops raining, a curious young girl follows the mysterious time-keeper. He leads her through the crooked forest of her dreams to help her reunite with her lost shadow bird, Sonsi.

Shadow Bird(Sonsi) is a short film by writer/director/cinematographer Savita Singh. Ms.Singh created an enchanted film that is a feast for the eyes. The forest is lush and mysterious. Each frame of this film is a work of art.

Savita Singh

Arohi Radhakrisnan, young actress is effective as Nudi. Jameel Khan plays the whimsical eccentric time-keeper with great charm. The film is enhanced by the music of Tajdar Junaid. In the last few years I have been following several young Indian female filmmaker. I have found that they have brought great imagination and talent to the film world. Savita Singh will be another talented female filmmaker, that I will be following.

WINNER: BEST FILM

Bengaluru International Short Film Festival 2021

WINNER: BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

67th National Film Awards

WINNER: BEST SHORT FILM

Lady Filmmakers Festival 2021

NOMINEE: BEST SHORT FILM

NYIFF New York Indian Film Festival 2021

OFFICIAL SELECTION

Montecatini International Short Film Festival 2021

IFFSA Toronto 2021

Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival 2021

Dharamshala International Film Festival

Shadow Bird, the latest film by groundbreaking director Savita Singh has qualified for 2022 Academy Awards and is in consideration for nomination in the ‘Best Short Film’ category. This builds on the National Award the film received in India for Best Cinematography (Non-Feature Film), the highest recognition for cinema in India. ‘Shadow Bird’ qualified for the Oscars by virtue of winning the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, the only Oscar-qualifying film festival in India. It also won ‘Best Short Film’ at the Lady Filmmakers Festival in Beverly Hills, CA.

A 2007 Cinematography graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, Savita Singh has worked with varying visual styles and formats.

Her graduation film, ‘Kramasha -To be continued’ (2007) received a National Award for Best Cinematography (2009) in the Non-feature category.

Singh was selected as a scholar for the Budapest Cinematography Master Class and was also declared the Indian Winner (2007) for the Kodak Film School Competition. Her work has garnered applause from the likes of Jonathan Rosenbaum, a revered film critic.

Shadow Bird / Sonsi is her first film as a Director. She won her 2nd National Award for Best Cinematography (Non-feature category) for the film.