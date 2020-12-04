Meet Simon Gordon, AKA The Black Fairy Godmother

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
These days, sometimes feels like an a zombie-apocalypse Sci-Fi movie. Yet there are still angels among us.Enter real life angel, Simone Gordon, aka, The Black Fairy Godmother. Philanthropist / Special Needs Advocate  / Black Community Organizer / Motivational Speaker. Ms. Gordon is a 2020 Webby Award Winner 

Ms. Simone is not concerned with princesses going to the ball. She is creating miracles everyday for real life women in need.  Making sure a couple hundred bucks is not what’s standing between keeping her apartment and children, and other survival situations for so many women in this country.

S.B.D.  “All super heroes have their story. Please tell us how you became The Black Fairy Godmother?”

T.B.F.G.  “I lost my job. The father of my son skipped out for another woman. My son is on the spectrum. I was living with my son and back home with my parents in a small two bed room apartment. I was depressed. I would spend hours trying to get help. I would call 211 for assistance but our system is a disaster. There are long waiting lists. Some numbers take one to agencies that no longer exist. In our our current system, if you lose your home, social services will take away your children with can do more harm than good.

I want you to know that there is a disconnect between non-profit organizations and grass roots direct giving. With direct giving you can specify exactly where the money is going. I prove this by posting the recipe for all to see.

Sometimes we place a woman in an Air BnB so she can be safe while we work with them to help them get long term housing and a job.”

S.B.D.  “You inspire people to give back. Pease give us an example.”

T.B.F.G.  “I helped a woman who payed it forward by starting a diaper drive. I don’t want women to become another statistic. One woman has risen up to have her own nail salon. There is a misconception that that these woman must have done something wrong to deserve their circumstances, it must be their fault. But disasters happen, domestic violence happens. Many of these women have an education. Bad things can happen to good people.”

S.B.D.  “How did you become an advocate for children with autism?”

T.B.F.G.  “My son is autistic, he is non-verbal and requires full time care. I had to fight for services and for a special needs school. The Public School System would not pay for it so I took it to court. It took five years but we won.”

S.B.D.  “You are currently manifesting one of your goals, please share with us.”

T.B.F.G. “Reperations Offerings and Requestion is a Facebook group to help women of color. They paid for tuition so I could start my new life. I have one more semester to go for my nursing degree. I want to work in public health with people with mental Health Issues.”

S.B.D. Q: “How did it feel to have won a Webby?”

T.B.F.G. B: It felt ok. I’m humble, the work had to be done.”
Please check out BFG’s Christmas website. And follow her on IG The BlackFairyGodmother official @theblackfairygodmotherofficial

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

