Meet Singer and Philanthropist Sharon Azrieli

Sharon Azrieli has enjoyed international success at world-famous venues including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, the Opéra Bastille de Paris, and with leading organizations such as the Canadian Opera Company, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, and the New Israel Opera, among others.

Video by Magda Katz

T2C talked to this versatile soprano who sings opera, broadway and is a cantor from Montreal, Quebec. She attended Juilliard and is student of Bill Schuman, a vocal coach who had has worked with Celine Dion and Aprile Millo. Azrieli performed Leonora in Il trovatore and Aida with One World Symphony Orchestra, in 2017 Azrieli performed at Carnegie Hall and in 2018 at the Metropolitan Opera in Puccini’s Suor Angelica. She performs regularly in her hometown of Montreal and in 2019, Azrieli was named a Chevalière of the National Order of Quebec for her artistic achievements and philanthropic work.

Sharon has released several albums, including her latest with Tamir Hendelman – Secret Places: A Tribute to Michel LeGrand – which she toured North America. Her album Frankly Sharon is with Tony Award-winning composer Frank Wildhorn and is sung in French, Italian, and Hebrew by Sharon herself. Other recordings include Sharon Azrieli Sings Broadway (with arranger Marvin Laird), The Gift of Joy, Rare French Arias of the 19th Century, and Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish).

Upcoming recording projects include original songs and jazz standards with the virtuosic pianist & composer Matt Herskowitz, a disc of lullabies, an unusual collection of Canadian Broadway Broadway numbers by Canadian Composers, as well as an album about Jewish Divas of the 19th century which is in the works with renowned conductor Steven Mercurio.

Azrieli sits on the boards of directors for the National Arts Centre (NAC), McCord Museum, Canadian Vocal Arts Institute (CVAI), as well as for the Azrieli Foundation. She created the Foundation’s $150,000 composition and commission competition called the Azrieli Music Prize, which promotes new Jewish and Canadian music. Additionally she serves as President Emeritus for the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM). Sharon is also on the board of the family’s Azrieli Foundation, which supports a number of causes, including science, music and Holocaust education.