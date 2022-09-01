MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Meet Singer and Philanthropist Sharon Azrieli

Meet Singer and Philanthropist Sharon Azrieli

Sharon Azrieli has enjoyed international success at world-famous venues including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, the Opéra Bastille de Paris, and with leading organizations such as the Canadian Opera Company, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, and the New Israel Opera, among others.

Video by Magda Katz

T2C talked to this versatile soprano who sings opera, broadway and is a cantor from Montreal, Quebec. She attended Juilliard and is student of Bill Schuman, a vocal coach who had  has worked with Celine Dion and Aprile Millo. Azrieli performed Leonora in Il trovatore and Aida with One World Symphony Orchestra, in 2017 Azrieli performed at Carnegie Hall and in 2018 at the Metropolitan Opera in Puccini’s Suor Angelica. She performs regularly in her hometown of Montreal  and in 2019, Azrieli was named a Chevalière of the National Order of Quebec for her artistic achievements and philanthropic work.

Sharon has released several albums, including her latest with Tamir Hendelman – Secret Places: A Tribute to Michel LeGrand – which she toured North America. Her album Frankly Sharon is with Tony Award-winning composer Frank Wildhorn and is sung in French, Italian, and Hebrew by Sharon herself. Other recordings include Sharon Azrieli Sings Broadway (with arranger Marvin Laird), The Gift of Joy, Rare French Arias of the 19th Century, and Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish).

Upcoming recording projects include original songs and jazz standards with the virtuosic pianist & composer Matt Herskowitz, a disc of lullabies, an unusual collection of Canadian Broadway Broadway numbers by Canadian Composers, as well as an album about Jewish Divas of the 19th century which is in the works with renowned conductor Steven Mercurio.

Azrieli sits on the boards of directors for the National Arts Centre (NAC), McCord Museum, Canadian Vocal Arts Institute (CVAI), as well as for the Azrieli Foundation. She created the Foundation’s $150,000 composition and commission competition called the Azrieli Music Prize, which promotes new Jewish and Canadian music. Additionally she serves as President Emeritus for the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM). Sharon is also on the board of the family’s Azrieli Foundation, which supports a number of causes, including science, music and Holocaust education.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Trinity Church Wall Street Unveils New Season of Music: From Bach and Messiah to celebrations of Foss and Crumb and a New Jazz Series

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 1, 2022
Read More

Big Umbrella Festival Returns to Lincoln Center

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 1, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 31, 2022
Read More

Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris Comes To IMAX

Suzanna BowlingAugust 31, 2022
Read More
TKTS Booth

TKTS Lincoln Center reopens on Tuesday September 6 at 11am

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2022
Read More

Julie Benko and Jason Yager Hand In Hand

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2022
Read More

Betty Buckley Is Back Where She Belongs At The Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2022
Read More

New Musical From Jaime Lozano and Neena Beber Based on Frida Kahlo Will Be Presented at Lincoln Center

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2022
Read More

Join In On The Met’s 13th Summer HD Festival

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More