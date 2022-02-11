MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Meet Stéphane Wrembel of Django A Gogo

Meet Stéphane Wrembel of Django A Gogo
French guitar master Stéphane Wrembel is one of the world’s foremost specialists in the propulsive “hot jazz” style popularized by Django Reinhardt in the 1930s. He is set to open his 2022 “All-Star” Django A Gogo concert at The Town Hall on March 5 at 8pm. T2c sat down with the master and learned so much more.
The live concert will follow the Django canon and will veer into reinterpretation, improvisation and interplay between artists from various backgrounds, performed at the highest level of musicianship.
 Besides the concert there will be a Django a Gogo® Music Camp is a first-class music program providing musicians of all levels and instruments access to the greatest knowledge and teachers available. The program focuses mainly on the musical style of Django Reinhardt (referred to as “Gypsy Jazz” in the USA). The goal of this camp is for students to learn from all the teachers and performers of the festival in an intimate, small group setting, or workshops. The camp runs from Tuesday, March 1st to Sunday, March 6th, 2022
Stéphane Wrembel specializes in the style of legendary composer/guitarist Django Reinhardt, learning his craft among the Gypsies at campsites in the French countryside. Wrembel has toured the world, while releasing 16 albums under his name and the nom de plume, The Django Experiment. He wrote music for 3 of Woody Allen’s movies including “Vicki Cristina” “Barcelona”, “Midnight in Paris” (“Bistro Fada”) and the original score for Rifkin’s Festival.
Video by Magda Katz

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2022
Read More

Super Easy Drinks for Super Bowl Delights

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 10, 2022
Read More

Meet César Alvarez and Isabella Dawis The Winners of The Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2022
Read More

The Noble Family: New Musical Coming To The Cutting Room

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

The Oscar Nominations and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 8, 2022
Read More

NFL 360: Black History Month

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2022
Read More

Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Gatorade

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2022
Read More