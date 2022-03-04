Meet Tara Cannistraci of Festa Della Donna

In honor of International Women’s Day, Festa Della Donna is a celebration of Italian-American female contributions to arts and culture, featuring a talented lineup of Italian-American lady singers, comedians, dancers, and even a chef! For this night of everything Italian the special guest is Lena Prima, and featuring the following talented Italian-American ladies: Comedian, Tara Cannistraci; Comedian, Regina DeCcico; Singer, Vanessa Racci; and Medium, Tessa Del Zoppo.

Tara Cannistraci is an Italian-American stand-up comedian born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She uses her New York upbringing as the foundation for her take on observational comedy. She has taken her talents to stage, television, film, off-Broadway and centerfield as the scoreboard host for the New York Yankees. She wrote for and and was featured on SportsNet New York’s (SNY) “Oh Yeah”. Tara is the co-creator of We Stand Comedy, a production house that produces live shows and digital content. She is a proud member and regular performer at the world famous Friars Club, and produces and performs for fellow Friar Chazz Palminteri’s Child Reach Foundation annual event. She also has toured regionally with Danny Aiello’s Italian Chicks. Tara performs regularly in NYC, throughout the country and Canada.