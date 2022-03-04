MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Meet Tara Cannistraci of Festa Della Donna

Meet Tara Cannistraci of Festa Della Donna

In honor of International Women’s Day, Festa Della Donna is a celebration of Italian-American female contributions to arts and culture, featuring a talented lineup of Italian-American lady singers, comedians, dancers, and even a chef!  For this night of everything Italian the special guest is Lena Prima, and featuring the following talented Italian-American ladies: Comedian, Tara Cannistraci; Comedian, Regina DeCcico; Singer, Vanessa Racci; and Medium, Tessa Del Zoppo.

Tara Cannistraci is an Italian-American stand-up comedian born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She uses her New York upbringing as the foundation for her take on observational comedy. She has taken her talents to stage, television, film, off-Broadway and centerfield as the scoreboard host for the New York Yankees. She wrote for and and was featured on SportsNet New York’s (SNY) “Oh Yeah”. Tara is the co-creator of We Stand Comedy, a production house that produces live shows and digital content. She is a proud member and regular performer at the world famous Friars Club, and produces and performs for fellow Friar Chazz Palminteri’s Child Reach Foundation annual event. She also has toured regionally with Danny Aiello’s Italian Chicks. Tara performs regularly in NYC, throughout the country and Canada.

T2C: Tell me about  your the upcoming  show

Tara Cannistraci:  In celebration of International Women’s Day, Festa Della Donna celebrates Italian American female contributions to art & culture, which will take place this Sunday, March 6th. This year’s Festa will showcase singer & producer Vanessa Racci along with comedians, myself & Regina DeCicco, medium Tessa DelZoppo & guest of honor Lena Prima (Louis Prima’s youngest daughter).  What better time to celebrate women than during Women’s History Month?  For tickets – visit: metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/festa-della-donna-030622/

T2C: How did you get started in comedy
Tara Cannistraci: I had always wanted to try stand-up but never did. One day the producer of a sketch comedy play I was in convinced me to warm up the audience. My first few times on stage, I had to be pushed on, but by the end of the run of the show, they had to pull me off. I was hooked!
T2C: How would you describe your comedy?
Tara Cannistraci:  My NY Italian upbringing is the basis for my take on observational comedy.
T2C: Who is your favorite comic

Tara Cannistraci:  I grew up enamored with Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett. They weren’t doing stand up, but they were comedians. I was so drawn to what they were doing. Their physicality, their timing, and delivery, it was an art form and it was comedy.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For March

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

My View: Clint Holmes Brings A Few Years Of Nat And A Lot Of Years of Clint to the RRazz Room

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 26, 2022
Read More
Mauricio Martinez

T2C talks to Mauricio Martinez and His Up-Coming Concert and Life

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 26, 2022
Read More

Laura Bell Bundy Comes Back To The Green Room 42 With A New Sound

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 25, 2022
Read More

Tony Danza Returns to Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 25, 2022
Read More

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek and Paul, Joe Iconis, Lopez and Marx and More Will be Celebrated in Broadway By The Year: The New Wave

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

My View: Lots Of Glitter At The Kravis Last Night….Deborah Silver

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 18, 2022
Read More

Dianna Agron Returns to Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

Mark William Brought Love to Chelsea’s Table + Stage

Genevieve Rafter KeddyFebruary 16, 2022
Read More