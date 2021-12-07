Meet Telly Leung

Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee) will be Tossing Tinsel, as he and some very special friends spill the tea (and maybe a cocktail or two) and talk about their favorite holiday, share show biz memories, play a few games, and sing a few tunes. Guests include Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Shmigadoon), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock, Here Lies Love), and Kennedy Kanagawa (Gold Mountain). Darren Lee (The King And I, Chicago) directs this entirely Asian American Pacific Islander company.

T2C got together with Telly to learn more and see what else this talented star is up to.

Tossing Tinsel with Telly: December 20th at the Lucille Lortel.

Video by Magda Katz