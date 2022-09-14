MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Meet the Cast of Roundabout’s World Premiere You Will Get Sick

Rehearsals have started for Roundabout Theatre Company’s world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

Linda Lavin

Nate Miller, Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Marinda Anderson and Sam Pinkleton

You Will Get Sick begins previews on Friday, October 14, 2022 and opens on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Marinda Anderson

Dario Ladani Sanchez

Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama. In the play, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends – thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges – and extraordinary joys – that come from having a body.

Nate Miller

Daniel K. Isaac

Sam Pinkleton

