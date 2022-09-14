MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Meet The Cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

The cast and creatives of the off-Broadway return of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical. The show is directed by Nick Flatto, and features book/music/lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, and music supervision/arrangements/orchestrations by Michael Kaisch.

Nick Flatto (Director)

Jonathan Hogue (Books/Music/Lyrics)

The cast features original cast members Caroline Huerta, Garrett Poladian, and SLee, who are joined by Jean Christian Barry, Jamir Brown, Jeremiah Garcia, Dashiell Gregory, Jeffrey Laughrun, Hannah Clarke Levine, Harley Seger, and Shawn W. Smith.

Shawn W. Smith, Jamir Brown, Jeffrey Laughrun, Jeremiah Garcia and Jamie Lyn Beatty

Jamie Lyn Beatty

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical returns off-Broadway with the Opening Night set for Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s. Performances are set to run through Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

Jeffrey Laughrun

Jamir Brown

Shawn W. Smith

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” and all its campy ‘80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Jamir, Jeffrey and Jeremiah

Shawn W. Smith

Garrett Poladian

Harley, SLee (red wig)

Shawn, Garrett, Jamie, Harley, Jamir and Jeffrey

SLee

SLee

SLee

SLee

