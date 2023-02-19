Off Broadway
Meet The Company Of Judy Gold’s Yes, I Can Say That!
Judy Gold knows the value of a good joke – and the steep price of silencing comedians. Unnerved and infuriated, Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together, make us think, and speak truth to power.
Based on her book “Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble,” the comedy veteran is taking the stage to tell the fascists and crybabies to shove their hate and political correctness up their respective asses. This wickedly funny new one-woman show is a big-mouthed and big-hearted call for truth, kindness, common sense, and most of all, laughter.
Playing March 4 – April 16, 2023 at 59E59 Theaters
Off Broadway
Roundabout’s The Wanderers Does Exactly That, But Fails to Find its Way to the Core
The loopholes in life are piled up and plastered across the back walls of the Roundabout Theatre Company‘s production of The Wanderers, the new play that just opened at the Laura Pels Theatre off-Broadway. The pages and books that decorate the stage tell two stories that work their way around one another, flipping back and forth until they finally find the connective tissue that loosely binds. It’s a compelling construct that tries its best to hold Anna Ziegler’s ambitious story together but somehow muddles itself in its own high-mindedness and poor formulation. Lines and ideas are put forth by Ziegler (The Last Match), through the distinctive, yet somewhat stereotypical characters, registering interesting pathways regarding culture, religion, and unhappiness, that could be at the core, but are often left in the dust. Sidelined, and discarded, for more showier movie star explorations.
The layers are complex and dynamic but as directed by Barry Edelstein (RTC’s All My Sons), the design fails to capture the intent, leaving the play to push through entrances and exits that slow down the wonder it is so desperately trying to script, chapter to chapter. The frustrated modern wife, Sophie, played by Sarah Cooper (“Summering“) delivers the first page, standing in the symbolic arena, designed haphazardly by Marion Williams (PlayMakers’ Into the Woods). Her character sets up a conflict with highlighted determination, that ultimately takes the backseat, and in the end, has little to do with the main outcome, other than pointing out the obvious. Those poetic openings do their job, I guess, pulling us into the pages of the conflict, I just wish the play understood what it really needed to say about these two couples, separated by time and culture, and why a movie star presence is even needed.
The Wanderersis an overly literal play that doesn’t quite know its way around the tabled subject, planting the formulation in an abstract that isn’t quite dramatic enough for the flattened structure. The play wants us to be drawn into the conflicts of these two very different heterosexual couples standing at the brink of conflict and change, and the impulse is there. One of them is a young newlywed Orthodox Jewish couple, Esther and Schmuli, finding their way toward one another even as we watch them grow apart, and the other, Abe and Sophie, is a modern, somewhat non-religious married couple with kids, both highly educated, intellectual, and writers of books, finding their literal world more complex then either seem prepared for. The projected chapter titles, designed by Joey Moro (Broadway’s Skeleton Crew), do little to draw us in, even though they make us believe there will be a point, and the lighting, designed by Kenneth Posner (Broadway’s Beetlejuice) needed a bit more pooling subtlety rather than making all these characters forever walk in to deliver their lines before casually strolling off, well lit and obvious, to alter their pretty costuming by David Israel Reynoso (Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More) for no apparent reason other than the play’s requirements.
The interlocking connection, beyond the fact that both marriages are clearly walking towards trouble almost from the get-go, doesn’t present itself until about halfway through, even though the clues are pretty obviously teased out. But the reasoning for this overlap never seems powerful or deep enough to warrant their existence together. The stories, in their own particular orbit, do offer intrigue, especially in the alteration (and some could say enlightenment) of Esther, played delicately by Lucy Freyer (“Paint“), who desires connection to the modern world, to the concerned amazement of her more traditional new husband, played exquisitely by Dave Klasko (SITP’s King Lear). Their work together is deliciously enticing, especially Klasko in a role that most modern non-Orthodox Jewish audience members would not want to align with, yet he finds humanity and tenderness in his confused collision with his own belief systems. Their story has a soul, and although it’s one we have seen before, particularly well told in the Netflix series “Unorthodox“, the dual emotional complexities register in a way that the rest of the play fails to.
Off Broadway
Building for the Arts Announces Subsidized, Affordable Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row
Building for the Arts (David J. Roberts, President), the non-profit organization that programs and administers Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation, announced today that it will offer subsidized, affordable rehearsal space to artists and companies at its Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios, located in NYC’s Theatre District.studios@theatrerow.org. More info at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/rehearsalstudios/. Theatre Row Studios are located at 411 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036. Building for the Arts (BFA) expands access to the performing arts by providing creative space, learning opportunities, and hubs for artistic connection. BFA’s signature projects – Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation – nurture artists, audiences, and youth with a focus on accessibility and inclusion. Building for the Arts operates Theatre Row, a vibrant and affordable theater complex that provides a home in the Theater District for companies without a home of their own. Theatre Row offers six theatres, rehearsal studios, office space, ticketing, and tech support, serving more than 3,000 artists and providing an accessible venue for 100,000+ audience members annually.This subsidized rehearsal space opportunity is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Building for the Arts will offer 1,500 hours of rehearsal studio time in Theatre Row Studios 3, 5, and 6 at subsidized rates of $8-$10 per hour. Subsidized rehearsal spaces at Theatre Row are available first come, first served until all 1,500 hours are booked. Studios 3 and 6 (max capacity 15), which are normally rented for $22 per hour, will be available for $8 per hour, while Studio 5 (max capacity 20), which is normally rented for $25 per hour, will be available for $10 per hour. Additional amenities that are available at no additional charge include folding tables and chairs, music stands, full length mirrors, ballet barres (if requested), pianos (in Studios 5 and 6), wi-fi connection, and vending machines. Studios are open and available 80 hours per week, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday-Saturday and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday. The subsidized bookings are available first come, first served, and are limited to 100 hours per company/entity. Building for the Arts is grateful to NYSCA for this support, which bolsters its ongoing commitment to center artists by providing them with inclusive and accessible opportunities for development of their work. Bookings can be made by emailing Rehearsal Studio Manager Scott Pegg at
Off Broadway
The Wanderers With Katie Holmes Meanders Through Relationship Trauma
Anna Ziegler’s play The Wanderers, which opened tonight at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre is all talk.
The play follows Orthodox Jews Esther (Lucy Freyer) and Schmuli (Dave Klasko) who marry in 1973. This marriage was arranged and Schmuli, the weaker of the two, having never looked at Esther except for her shoes goes by the Hasidic playbook. Esther longs to break free of the restrictions and over time loses much, except for her son Abe (Eddie Kaye Thomas). Bouncing back and forth in time we learn of Abe’s marriage to Sophie (Sarah Cooper) in 2015. Abe is a sectarian Jew and a famous novelist who starts an on-line relationship with a movie star, Julia Cheever (Katie Holmes). In doing so he puts his marriage to the test.
Director Barry Edelstein adds so little movement that the play seems stagnant.
It is the cast here who is radiant. Mr. Thomas is the perfect self-absorbed narcissist who is so insecure he cannot see what he has until it is too late. His yearning for the unattainable makes the reality of what is so much more painful.
Ms. Holmes, is perfect as the dream girl star, who is just as flawed and needy as Abe is. She looks gorgeous in David Israel Reynoso knit wear and embodies the word luminous.
Ms. Cooper, making her professional stage debut, is a standout. We feel for her as she watches and yearns for her husband to love her as much as she loves him. We root for her when she stands up to him and herself. Ms. Cooper brings a vast range of emotions to the stage and we feel with her.
Ms. Freyer is also luminous, as the wife who longs for more and gets mostly everything taken away.
Mr. Klasko brings a sympathy to a man who is caught between religion, a domineering father, and the love he feels for his wife.
The set by Marion Williams and thelighting by Kenneth Posner are done well, as are the sound and original music by Jane Shaw.
I sat there and wondered why this play was called The Wanderers, because in truth they are all stuck in the past. The season is only five months old, but so far it is a common theme that we cannot move on from our past, and what our parents or what we think our parents have done to us has put us in quicksand that has us slowly drowning. Hopefully, the next theme will be a rescue of some kind.
The Wanderers: Roundabout Theatre Company, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, 111 West 46th Street, through March 26th.
