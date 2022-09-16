MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Meet The Father Son Duo Nathan and Taylor Purdee and Learn About Their New Musical Film

Nathan and Taylor Purdee are a father and son who created the film Killian & the Comeback Kids. Taylor is a composer-writer-director and Killian & the Comeback Kids was a passion project that has united a dynamic team of creatives both onscreen and off including his father Nathan. T2c sat down with this duo.
Video by Magda Katz

Nathan rose to prominence as mobster-turned-private investigator Nathan Hastings on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, a role he portrayed from 1984 to 1992. He was one of only two black cast members on the show in the late 1980s and paved the way for more African American additions to the cast. In 1992 he played the role of District Attorney Hank Gannon on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, until 2003. On February 11, 2009 it was announced he would be returning to One Life to Live in April 2009.

In 2017, it was announced that Purdee would return to the screen in Killian & the Comeback Kids with One Life to Live co-star Kassie DePaiva. The film would be written and directed by Purdee’s son Taylor A. Purdee.

Killian’ is the story of a young mixed-race musician forced to return to his rural hometown, burdened by the expense of his college degree. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance takes his summer in a new direction as the pair enlist a rag-tag band of other struggling locals to play a music festival coming to their once-prosperous steel town. With youthful ambition and an unflagging passion for folk-rock, Killian and the band take a shot at uniting their divided community and setting the stage for their futures.

Taylor Purdee became the youngest director in 2020 and 2021 to have a film playing in major American exhibition circuits. He is also the first bi-racial director-star of African American descent to have a film theatrically released in the United States in the 21st century.

The film’s music is by Purdee and his The Cumberland Kids bandmate Liam Higgins has Oscar buzz, and Purdee’s original screenplay will be preserved in The Academy’s permanent archive. The film stars Taylor A. Purdee, Kassie DePaiva, Nathan Purdee, John Donchak, Shannon O’Boyle, Shane Andries, Emily Mest, Yael Elisheva, and Andrew O’Shanick, and features Maddi Jane and Academy Award-winner Lee Grant.

 

 

0:02 / 26:32

 

Nathan and Taylor Purdee

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

