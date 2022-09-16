Meet The Father Son Duo Nathan and Taylor Purdee and Learn About Their New Musical Film

Nathan and Taylor Purdee are a father and son who created the film Killian & the Comeback Kids. Taylor is a composer-writer-director and Killian & the Comeback Kids was a passion project that has united a dynamic team of creatives both onscreen and off including his father Nathan. T2c sat down with this duo.

Nathan rose to prominence as mobster-turned-private investigator Nathan Hastings on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, a role he portrayed from 1984 to 1992. He was one of only two black cast members on the show in the late 1980s and paved the way for more African American additions to the cast. In 1992 he played the role of District Attorney Hank Gannon on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, until 2003. On February 11, 2009 it was announced he would be returning to One Life to Live in April 2009.

In 2017, it was announced that Purdee would return to the screen in Killian & the Comeback Kids with One Life to Live co-star Kassie DePaiva. The film would be written and directed by Purdee’s son Taylor A. Purdee.