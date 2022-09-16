Meet The Father Son Duo Nathan and Taylor Purdee and Learn About Their New Musical Film

Killian’ is the story of a young mixed-race musician forced to return to his rural hometown, burdened by the expense of his college degree. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance takes his summer in a new direction as the pair enlist a rag-tag band of other struggling locals to play a music festival coming to their once-prosperous steel town. With youthful ambition and an unflagging passion for folk-rock, Killian and the band take a shot at uniting their divided community and setting the stage for their futures.
Taylor Purdee became the youngest director in 2020 and 2021 to have a film playing in major American exhibition circuits. He is also the first bi-racial director-star of African American descent to have a film theatrically released in the United States in the 21st century.
The film’s music is by Purdee and his The Cumberland Kids bandmate Liam Higgins has Oscar buzz, and Purdee’s original screenplay will be preserved in The Academy’s permanent archive. The film stars Taylor A. Purdee, Kassie DePaiva, Nathan Purdee, John Donchak, Shannon O’Boyle, Shane Andries, Emily Mest, Yael Elisheva, and Andrew O’Shanick, and features Maddi Jane and Academy Award-winner Lee Grant.
