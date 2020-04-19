Meet The Former and Present Residents of Manhattan Plaza: Anita Hollander

Anita Hollander has performed throughout Europe, Japan, Russia, Korea & America, at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Playwrights Horizons, London’s West End, NY Shakespeare Festival, Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, and the White House. A Helen Hayes Award nominee and Back Stage Magazine Bistro Award Winner, she starred Off-Broadway in Charles Ludlam’s The Artificial Jungle, Charles Mee’s Picasso’s Masterpiece (Gertrude Stein) and her original solo musical Still Standing (Audience Award, United Solo Festival – CD on itTunes).

Anita and her daughter Holland

Stage roles include Ragtime (Emma), Fiddler (Golde), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Blanche) and CATS (Grizabella).

TV& Film appearances include: Memoirs (Blanche), CATS (Grizabella), FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order, OZ, The Sopranos, BBC’s From The Edge, Handsome Harry and Musical Chairs. She’s also danced with Infinity Dance Theatre & Heidi Latsky Dance.

An alum of the BMI and ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshops, Anita has written music & lyrics for theatre companies in London, Boston & NY, such as Brave New World Rep Co (Brooklyn) and Urban Improv (Boston). Her new original solo musical Spectacular Falls received its World Premiere this past fall Off-Broadway, and is headed to the San Francisco Fury Festival this summer.

Anita

A cancer survivor of 43 years, Anita serves as National Chair of SAG-AFTRA Performers With Disabilities, working with Actors’ Equity, Broadway League and AMPTP to gain more media inclusion of performers with disabilities.

Anita teaching at Manhattan Plaza

T2C: When did you move into Manhattan Plaza and how did you get into the building?

Anita Hollander: I moved in February of 1988. It took 5 years, which at the time I thought was a long. I was living in the village and I was being evicted. I taught at NYU and it had finished. I was living in Mayor Koch’s building. There were delays with Manhattan Plaza, so my mother wrote a incredible letter to mayor’s office. It is thanks to her letter and sadly the AIDS crisis.

A wedding in Manhattan Plaza

T2C: Were you there during the AIDS’s crisis? Tell us about that time.

Anita Hollander: It was because of the AIDS crises that we got into Manhattan Plaza. People were dying all over the building, thus the apartments were available. It is with great sadness that I say this. I don’t celebrate that fact that people died. Manhattan Plaza cared so much for everyone at that this time. The whole community was generous and there was an outpouring of love.

Anita and Holland, Pisa and Lily

T2C: Who have you made friends with in the building and have those relationships lasted?

Anita Hollander: It was because of my daughter Holland Hamilton. The primary people you meet are the other parents. In 1989 other actors were having children as Manhattan Plaza allowed artist to afford this luxury. People would move in and have children lost immediately. Chuck Cooper, Pisa his ex-wife became friend and their daughter Lily Cooper played with my daughter. We went to the Cooper’s to see fireworks. Joan Finklestein, the head of the Harkeness Foundation, had her daughter two months a part from mine. Allen Kifferstein is family to us, he was a world class violinist. We spent time celebrating Jewish holidays together. Michelle Raum and David Stein they had a son dan, who is now a jazz bass player. These children went to Oberlin College and have remained close friends.

Anita and her cat Nemo

T2C: What career wise did Manhattan Plaza allow you to accomplish

Anita Hollander: I have been able to make my living as a performer, composer and musician thanks to Manhattan Plaza. I didn’t have constraints or pressure to pay enormous rents. I made $12,000 a year and our rent was $183 a month. You pay 30% of your income.

Holland in Manhattan Plaza

T2C: What has been the biggest changes to the neighborhood and your business?

Anita Hollander: When my daughter was four, to catch the subway, to go to the village where I was working, we had to walk across 42nd street. My daughter would say “look at the xxx girls, look at the body girls”. She loved that and had no idea what that really was. When she was five they took down all the porno’s and that cut down on the girls of the night and she was disappointed. We watched the entertainment, as buildings moved Disney took over and it became an amusement park.

T2C: What has living in the building allowed you to accomplish that you’re the most proud of?

Anita Hollander: I had cancer twice. At 21 and at 26. At 26 I had to have my leg amputated. Two weeks later I was in rehearsals. I was the choreographer and on one leg choreographed the show. Two weeks later we opened. I was doing Jacque Brel. I was also the director. I’ve also written two solo musicals, both were nurtured by my living at Manhattan Plaza. Spectacular Falls was done at theatre row.

manhattan Plaza neighbors and Anita

T2C: what do you miss from the area?

Anita Hollander: The shops that closed on 9th Avenue, the pet shelter Metro Pets, the mom and pop shops, the drug store, Chinese food shops. The International Food Festival began because of all the different varieties of food that were so easily accessible. I am so sad that the Empire Coffee and Tea shop is leaving in April.

Anita and her neighbors

T2C: What would you change from your time living in Manhattan Plaza?

Anita Hollander: I would change Rodney Kirk’s dying. He slipped notes under people’s doors elderly, new tenants, people who were sick. He cared. The hallways and walkways became known as schmooze alley.

Anita and Hollan now

T2C: What is your fondest memory of New York?

Anita Hollander: I lived in Cleveland, Ohio and my dad use to bring us here as kids. When we saw Hello Dolly!, and Oliver I knew this is what I wanted to do and where I wanted to live. He died when I was 19.

Anita and Holland in the Manhattan Plaza Pool

T2C: What would you like us to know that we haven’t asked you?

Anita Hollander: All I ever wanted was a pool and a piano. As a disabled performer and an amputee Manhattan Plaza is heaven. I don’t have to struggle with accessibility. I can live, work and raise a family and I am forever grateful for that.

The documentary Miracle on 42nd Street, is available on Amazon and will soon be available to stream.