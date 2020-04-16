Meet The Former and Present Residents of Manhattan Plaza: Lisa & Sal Biagini (aka “Lisa Anthony” & “Adam Bryant”)

Sal Biagini spent 25 years being Robin Williams Stand-In on 36 films.

Sal Biagini with Robin Williams

Lisa & Sal Biagini (aka “Lisa Anthony” & “Adam Bryant”)— met in an out-of-town production of Fiddler on the Roof with with Giorgio Tozzi in 1976, and married in 1979. Along their journey, Lisa performed as a chorus dancer in many musical theatre productions, among them Take Me Along with Gene Kelly, Sugar with Donald O’Connor, Bye Bye Birdie with Chita Rivera, Seesaw with Tommy Tune. Lisa also teaches theatre jazz dance at Steps on Broadway, having been influenced by both Luigi and her dancer-choreographer-director father, Tony Bevinetto.

Lisa & Sal Biagini

Lisa & Sal performed together in a number of shows, among them Damn Yankees and got to share a scene with John Candy in the film “Summer Rental” (1985). They’ve also appeared in other film & TV productions, with film having served as a vehicle for Sal to sustain a 25 year long “adjunct” career and friendship with Robin Williams, as his longtime stand-in & photo-double, which included 36 films and a TV sitcom, from “Cadillac Man” (1989) to “Night at theMuseum: Secret of the Tomb” (2014).

Sal in Big River

When not engaged on film sets, Sal performed in plays & musicals out-of-town (among them, Lovers and Other Strangers” with Sid Caesar, the first nat’l tour of Big River, Tribute” with Howie Morris); on B’way (Big River); and off-B’way (“The Wonder Years” at The Village Gate). Sal has sung on several musical albums, and his collaboration with Sandra Boynton and Mike Ford earned him a gold album for “Rhinoceros Tap,” and a platinum

album for “Philadelphia Chickens.”

Sal, Lisa and Matt

Lisa & Sal are proud parents of Matt, an actor and educator, born & bred in Manhattan Plaza, and now a resident in his own right.

T2C: When did you first move into Manhattan Plaza and how did you get

into the building?

Lisa Biagini: 1981, 4 years after it opened. I first heard about it a

few years earlier, when the Equity deputy for a show I was doing was

informing the cast about early applications for MP. I asked him where

the complex was located. He said it was in the Hell’s Kitchen

neighborhood, West 43rd Street, between 9th & 10th Avenues. I said to

him, “Oh, I’ll never live THERE!”

Sal Biagini: So, cut to 1978. Lisa & I have known each other for 2

years, traveling for work and bouncing mainly between our folks’ homes

in Florida and New Orleans, not yet married. On a trip that year to

New York, our friend Patricia Arnell invited us to her apartment in MP

and gave us a grand tour of the complex, introducing us to some

wonderful people in the office, like Howard & Dottie Slender. Patricia

then encouraged us to request an “application for an application for

residency,” which was basically a postcard you’d submit to get on the

waiting list for the actual application. We applied jointly, so that

we could be considered for a one bedroom apt. It took just 3 years

until our move-in.

Sal Biagini with Robin Williams

T2C: Were you there during the AIDS crisis? Tell us about that time.

Lisa Biagini: Yes. Such a tragic, frightening time. And we were seeing

so many of our theatre friends being ravaged by it, and so many in MP.

Sal Biagini: Just heartbreaking. But there were saints among us who

created a loving, caring network of support for those who were

suffering. That’s the good that strives to overcome adversity.

Lisa Biagini

T2C: Who did you make friends with in the building and have those

relationships lasted?

Lisa Biagini: The majority of friends we made came from getting to

know the parents of children in the co-op 43rd St pre-school in the

10th Ave bldg, run by Nancy Lilienthal, which our son Matt attended.

One of his best friends, Chris was there with him, and we’ve remained

friends with his parents, along with many others. Lots of pot luck

dinners, too. And Cub Scouts! Quite the amazing vertical community.

Sal Biagini: Oh, and the MP playground buddies, and their parents.

Mary Jo Slater, Danny & Rebecca, Dave & Michelle, Sonny & Elissa, Tom

& Robyn, Jim & Mary Jo, Virginia & Marcos, etc. All such lovely

people! Not to mention all our performing artist friends.

T2C: What has been the biggest changes to the neighborhood?

Lisa Biagini: Seeing over the course of several decades how much of a

catalyst MP has been for the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Seems like

we were influential as a community within a larger community.

Sal Biagini: Yeah, and there was a positivity and encouragement that

changed this area and made it thrive.

Lisa Biagini Photo: Jan La Salle

T2C: What have been the biggest changes to your business?

Lisa Biagini: Personally, I’ve been able to transition very naturally

from performing as a dancer to teaching dance, so that feels like a

new chapter in my life. And teaching wasn’t something I necessarily

was seeking. It really developed through encouragement from my dance

teacher Luigi, who was a friend of my family my entire life, as well

as from my fellow dance friends who are tremendously supportive.

Sal Biagini: Well, for me, in my later years, my stand-in/doubling

work on films with Robin slowly became more prominent than my theatre

work, so that felt like a transition. Along the way, I turned down

theatre gigs from time to time, in order to defer to him. And while

conventional wisdom might say that an actor should never turn down an

acting job, I never saw it that way. I fully embraced my “alternative

employment,” and viewed it as the most amazing survival job I could

ever think of. Also, how could I say no to Robin, as long as he was

asking? He was a once-in-a-lifetime force of nature, a remarkable

person…hey, there’s a whole book there…but I digress…



Robin Williams, Sal Biagini

T2C: What does living in the building allow you to accomplish?

Lisa Biagini: Quite a bit. Things like having the rehearsal room

downstairs, which I use to choreograph new combinations for class. So

convenient, and useful. This is such a great location in the city in

terms of accessibility to studios, supplies and such.

Sal Biagini: Accessibility to all kinds of things, for sure. Maybe

most importantly, this community of friends that each of us relies on

for help, and to help, to sustain us. So much of what we’ve

accomplished is because this is where we live. The people and the

places, the multitude of opportunities that have enriched us, and

contributed to who we are. Also, pretty great when your show is at a

theatre you can walk to in a matter of minutes!

Robin Williams, Sal Biagini

T2C: What has been your greatest accomplishment thanks to living in

the building?

Lisa Biagini: Family! The fact that we were able to raise our son in

an amazing residence, within a loving, nurturing community. It gave us

every chance to “get it right.”

Sal Biagini: Yeah, I’d have to say raising Matt here, and having been

able to send him to an amazing school. Also, so many of the advantages

I’ve been fortunate enough to have might not have materialized had we

been elsewhere.

T2C: What would you say to artists now to empower them?

Lisa Biagini: I think of our friend Chita Rivera’s advice to dancers:

“Stay in your lane.” In other words, be yourself, in all your own

uniqueness, and embrace that.

Sal Biagini: Take advantage of all opportunities afforded you to help

you grow as an artist, and as a human being. Each informs the other.

T2C: What would you change from your time living in Manhattan Plaza?

Lisa Biagini: The awful scourge of the AIDS epidemic.

Sal Biagini: The tragic toll that AIDS took on this community.

Lisa & Sal Biagini

T2C: What would you like us to know that we haven’t asked you?

Lisa Biagini: How grateful we are to have lived here all these years

in a beautiful, well-maintained residence, in safety and security.

Sal Biagini: We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the visionaries who

made MP happen in the first place, and all the office, management and

support staff over all the years. And how great is the annual 9th Avenue Food Festival, where you can eat your way from 42nd to 57th St!

The documentary Miracle on 42nd Street, is available on Amazon and will soon be available to stream.