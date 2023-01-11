Entertainment

Meet The Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo

Theresa Caputo, star of TLC’s Long Island Medium and New York Times Bestseller, will be showcasing her special gift for spirit communication at New York’s Capitol Theatre, with a show that delivers healing messages to audience members and comforts them in knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them.
When she accepted her gift in her 20s, Theresa wanted to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life. She’s been a practicing medium for over twenty years now and tours the country with her live show. Theresa has also written four books on her experience as a medium, all of which have landed on the New York Times Best Seller list. She recently started the podcast Hey Spirit! which was nominated for an Ambie award in the Best Personal Growth Spirituality category, and is available everywhere you get your podcasts.
Join Thersea’s Thursday, February 9 at The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, NY. Doors open at

 

