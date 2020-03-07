MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Meet the Playwright: Hilary Bettis of 72 Miles To Go

Meet the Playwright: Hilary Bettis of 72 Miles To Go

Hilary Bettis Photo by Joe DeAngelis

72 Miles to Go, opens on March 10th, off-Broadway at the Laura Pels, brought to life by the Roundabout Theatre Company.  This play, was a recipient of the 2019 Egerton Foundation New Play Awards and a finalist for the prestigious Blackburn Prize.

72 miles is the distance that separates a mother at a shelter and her American-born husband and children. Hilary Bettis began writing 72 Miles to Go in 2017. She notes that much of her work explores what it means to be an American, specifically through the Latinx lens. This story in particular is deeply personal for Hilary, after watching a splintered family over 10 years of strength, struggle and love. They faced the profoundly personal drama of immigration. 72 Miles To Go is currently in previews.

Hilary Bettis Photo by Joe DeAngelis

On television, Hilary was nominated for (2018) and won the 2019 Writer’s Guild of America Award for her work on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning FX series “The Americans.”  She joined the writers room throughout seasons five and six, and was hired from one of her plays that was sent in as a sample of her work.  As an alumni of the prestigious Sundance Institute Episodic TV Lab, Hilary developed and sold multiple original television series and is developing original pilots for AMC and Hulu. She also wrote for the Hulu miniseries “The Dropout,” starring Kate McKinnon (summer 2020). 

On the film front, Hilary has written and produced three short films, “B’Hurst” and “The Iron Warehouse”, which she screened at multiple film festivals across the globe. “Amarillo by Morning,” her directorial debut is currently in post-production and she is adapting the National Book Award winning novel Poet X (by Elizabeth Acevedo) into a feature film for Netflix. 

Related Items
Off Broadway

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Joe DiPietro Opens Up To T2C on Diana and Conscience

Suzanna BowlingMarch 7, 2020
Read More

All the Natalie Portmans Is Well Crafted With Performances That Sear

Suzanna BowlingMarch 5, 2020
Read More

Inside the Roundabout Theatre Gala With Alan Cumming, Michael Kor, Jessica Lange, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMarch 5, 2020
Read More

About Love The Imprint of First Love

Suzanna BowlingMarch 5, 2020
Read More

Mr Toole: We’ve Seen This Play Before

Suzanna BowlingMarch 5, 2020
Read More

Alice Birch’s Anatomy of a Suicide Says Little

Suzanna BowlingMarch 5, 2020
Read More

The Drama Desk Award Gets a Makeover at 65

Suzanna BowlingMarch 4, 2020
Read More

J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company Brings Back No Strings

Suzanna BowlingMarch 4, 2020
Read More

Alice Ripley Leads The Revival Cast of Baby

Suzanna BowlingMarch 3, 2020
Read More