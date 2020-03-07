Meet the Playwright: Hilary Bettis of 72 Miles To Go

Hilary Bettis Photo by Joe DeAngelis

72 Miles to Go, opens on March 10th, off-Broadway at the Laura Pels, brought to life by the Roundabout Theatre Company. This play, was a recipient of the 2019 Egerton Foundation New Play Awards and a finalist for the prestigious Blackburn Prize.

72 miles is the distance that separates a mother at a shelter and her American-born husband and children. Hilary Bettis began writing 72 Miles to Go in 2017. She notes that much of her work explores what it means to be an American, specifically through the Latinx lens. This story in particular is deeply personal for Hilary, after watching a splintered family over 10 years of strength, struggle and love. They faced the profoundly personal drama of immigration. 72 Miles To Go is currently in previews.

On television, Hilary was nominated for (2018) and won the 2019 Writer’s Guild of America Award for her work on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning FX series “The Americans.” She joined the writers room throughout seasons five and six, and was hired from one of her plays that was sent in as a sample of her work. As an alumni of the prestigious Sundance Institute Episodic TV Lab, Hilary developed and sold multiple original television series and is developing original pilots for AMC and Hulu. She also wrote for the Hulu miniseries “The Dropout,” starring Kate McKinnon (summer 2020).

On the film front, Hilary has written and produced three short films, “B’Hurst” and “The Iron Warehouse”, which she screened at multiple film festivals across the globe. “Amarillo by Morning,” her directorial debut is currently in post-production and she is adapting the National Book Award winning novel Poet X (by Elizabeth Acevedo) into a feature film for Netflix.