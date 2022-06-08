Meet The Songwriting Team of Eric Price and Will Reynolds

The songwriting team of Will Reynolds and Eric Price were the winners of the Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Writing. Orchestrator Charlie Rosen is working with this team on two brand new musicals.

The first is The Violet Hour, based on the play by Richard Greenberg. They hope to release that show’s studio cast album, starring Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana, Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Erika Henningsen, and Brandon Uranowitz, in the Fall of 2022. Reynolds and Price have also just released their new music video for their song “Getting Closer”, from their forthcoming musical Radioactive.

T2c sat down with this amazing pair of new musical theatre writers to talk.