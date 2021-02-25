MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Meet The Winner Of The Kleban Award for Lyrics Benjamin Scheuer

Meet The Winner Of The Kleban Award for Lyrics Benjamin Scheuer

Edward Kleban, the lyricist of A Chorus Line and other extraordinary works, created the Kleban Prize in his Will, which is given annually to writers of extraordinary promise. This years recipient for lyrics is the amazing Benjamin Scheuer, who we had a chance to interview from his home in London.

The prize is given annually, with a sum of $100,000 in each category being paid in two annual installments to the prize recipients.

Scheuer previously won a Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Solo Performance” for his show, won an off-West End Award for “Best New Musical” for his show The Lion, and an ASCAP Cole Porter Award for Songwriting.

We wrote about him on Monday, as this past Friday, about a film/ music video “Empty Stage” was released with ballet-legend Carlos Acosta, and the Birmingham Royal Ballet caught our attention. 

On the video Ben not only talks to us, but plays two of his amazing songs.

Enjoy!

Video filmed and edited by Magda Katz

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

What to Watch in The New Year: February 25

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 25, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 24, 2021
Read More

SuperYou by Lourds Lane To Stream on Broadway On Demand

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 24, 2021
Read More

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Gone But Not Forgotten Part 5

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 24

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 24, 2021
Read More

Rock Project Honors the 50th Anniversary of The Who’s Legendary Album Who’s Next

Genevieve Rafter KeddyFebruary 23, 2021
Read More
Darius de Haas

What to Watch in The New Year: February 23

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Empty Stages Benjamin Scheuer and Birmingham Royal Ballet

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 22, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 22

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 22, 2021
Read More