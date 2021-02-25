Meet The Winner Of The Kleban Award for Lyrics Benjamin Scheuer

Edward Kleban, the lyricist of A Chorus Line and other extraordinary works, created the Kleban Prize in his Will, which is given annually to writers of extraordinary promise. This years recipient for lyrics is the amazing Benjamin Scheuer, who we had a chance to interview from his home in London.

The prize is given annually, with a sum of $100,000 in each category being paid in two annual installments to the prize recipients.

Scheuer previously won a Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Solo Performance” for his show, won an off-West End Award for “Best New Musical” for his show The Lion, and an ASCAP Cole Porter Award for Songwriting.

We wrote about him on Monday, as this past Friday, about a film/ music video “Empty Stage” was released with ballet-legend Carlos Acosta, and the Birmingham Royal Ballet caught our attention.

On the video Ben not only talks to us, but plays two of his amazing songs.

Enjoy!

Video filmed and edited by Magda Katz