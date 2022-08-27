MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Meet Tony Award Winning Producer and Hear Carl Moellenberg’s Story: Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival

Meet Tony Award Winning Producer and Hear Carl Moellenberg’s Story: Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival

Tony Award-winning producer Carl Moellenberg’s memoir, Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival, will be released on Saturday, October 1, 2022, by Imagine and Wonder. It is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and others.

T2C sat down with this prolific producer to learn more.

Carl Moellenberg’s story is one of overcoming enormous obstacles and changing course to find his passion and his true self to live joyously as a long-term survivor. It is a journey of many transformations: from Midwestern boy most interested in music to a fast-paced Wall Street career; from investment banking to a 12 time Tony Award winner on Broadway.

Now a 13-time Tony Award-winning producer for some of Broadway’s most successful shows: Spring Awakening, War Horse, Hair, Death of a Salesman, Pippin, All the Way, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Dear Evan Hansen, Angels in America, The Band’s Visit, Oklahoma, Hadestown and Company. His aim has always been to tell compelling stories or to present stunning music which transforms people. In total Moellenberg had produced over 70 Broadway and Off Broadway shows.

From overcoming several death-defying crises by finding healing, inspiration from a higher being, and deeper spirituality. Carl hopes that his story will inspire others.

Video by Magda Katz

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With SIX, The Musical, Beetlejuice and Taiwan Tourism Bureau Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 26, 2022
Read More

New Broadway Musical Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Martin Scorsese, New York, New York and Susan Stroman

Suzanna BowlingAugust 26, 2022
Read More
Josh Groban

Theatre News: Sweeney Todd, The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, Two Jews, Talking, I’m Revolting and Autism Friendly Performances

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Red Bull Theater, KPOP, Everything’s Fine and Antonyo Awards

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2022
Read More

Broadway Week Is Back With Two For One Tickets

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2022
Read More

Almost Famous Release New Single

Suzanna BowlingAugust 20, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With Wicked and Come from Away Part 2

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 20, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With 1776, A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 19, 2022
Read More

Take Me Out Starring Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson To Return To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingAugust 18, 2022
Read More