Meet Ukrainian Artist Tatyana Horoshko

Tatyana Horoshko,or Taty is an international artist, portrait painter and brand designer who received her formal, classic art education at the National Art Academy of KYIV, Ukraine.



Taty and her parents escaped from the USSR and the Soviet regime to the US. After she arrived in America, she studied fashion design and illustration at the Parsons School of Design and the New School. Following her formal education she traveled to Europe to master her skills as a Portrait painter in Rome, Italy and Vienna, Austria, where she painted oil portraits, for artist and gallery owner Pabolo De Caro. She exhibited her work at his gallery in Rome and Ladispoli, Italy.

She then specialized in commission work and group shows.

Soon after she return to the US, she was commissioned by Frances Rappaport, the founder and designer of Francesca Of Damon, a luxury brand, to paint fine art furniture for her private collection, mostly decorated by Iris Apfel Barrel, as well as creating prints for couture silk blouses. As her mentor, Francesca had a huge impact on her creativity and development as an artist and designer.

She also create art for notable brands including Ann Taylor, loft, Nordstrom‘s, Neiman Marcus, Coldwater creek, and Dior scarves.