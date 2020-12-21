Meet UV Angel The Solution To Getting Back To Normal

Using the latest in advanced ultraviolet light technology, laboratory studies have shown effective removal of pathogens from treated air and surfaces. This means COVID-19. UV Angel technology has shown laboratory elimination rates up to 99.99%, neutralize bacteria, fungus and viruses in the air up to 99.9%9, which means restaurants could open. Theaters could open. Schools could open. No More Masks! Life could resume and yet, why are we not hearing about this?

UV Angel products are developed by a world-class group of expert professionals in key industries including engineering, public health, product design, IT, AI and more. The result? Premium products, backed by science, that you can trust to treat the surfaces we touch, air we breathe and the environments we live and work in – making them safer and cleaner than ever before.

The UV Angel team has a singular focus: to make the world a cleaner and safer place for everybody. By using its patented ultraviolet (UV-C) light technology, UV Angel has created an effective way to neutralize harmful pathogens. Using a combination of hardware and software, UV Angel technology provides users with the tools that they need to ensure measurably safer and cleaner environments.

Each year, health care facilities spend $35-$45 billion as a direct cost of healthcare-associated infections (HAI) and disease transmission. In the United States alone, HAIs affect one in 25 people and account for 72,000 deaths yearly.

But UV Angel doesn’t start and stop with health care. UV Angel can help make the environments that we live, shop, eat and work in measurably safer and cleaner.

This is done via an automated continuous UV-C Air Treatment System using patented UV-C light air purification technology to reduce levels of viruses, bacteria and fungi by automatically and continuously treating the air to create healthier environments.

Simple – UV Angel Air operates without interruption 24/7/365 and does not interfere with current staff workflow

Designed with today’s critical architectural and clinical considerations at the forefront, the system integrates a sealed UV-C air treatment chamber into existing or new construction in-ceiling lighting.

My only questions are why are we not installing this technology in every business, instead of shutting down? Why are we spending money on shutdowns when this technology could keep us open? Why is this not mainstream and on every news station?