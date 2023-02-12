Melissa Errico Brings Film Noir Back With A Passion

Melissa Errico brings her love for film noir and her new show A Noir Romance, to Birdland just in time for Valentine’s Day. We all found ways to cope during the COVID-19 lockdown, Melissa created an album called Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project. Singing numbers from her album, she leads us down the rabbit hole to a darker side where crime, mystery, passion, romance, the exotic and the cruel inhabit. She does this while looking stunningly in the moment.

Starting out Ms. Errico brings a wonderful 1948 song “It Was Written in the Stars” back to life. Harold Arlen and Leo Robin never sounded so good.

Next on the pathway to noir was the 1946 “Angel Eyes” with music by Matt Dennis and lyrics by Earl Brent. The song was actually introduced in the 1953 film Jennifer, but Ms. Errico brings to mind a dark haired Veronica Lake.

In keeping with tradition, there were two shows I thought would be included and they were. First the sultry “With Every Breath I Take” from the Cy Coleman/David Zippel musical City of Angels. Errico was the consummate femme fatale with her hair in curls and a glittering black skin tight gown.

The 1948 song “Haunted Heart” by Schwartz and Dietz from the musical revue Inside. U.S.A. brought out the lush arrangements of the era. The Raksin and Mercer song “Laura” is still as haunting as it was in 1945. “The Bad and the Beautiful Music” by David Raksin and Dory Langdon Previn from the film of the same name. Channeling the siren’s of the time Ms. Errico had some highly witty patter to go with each of the numbers.

The second show I expected to hear from was the film Dick Tracy. Stephen Sondheim’s “Sooner or Later” and Ms. Errico was a seductive vamp. The 1952 song “Checkin’ My Heart” gave us music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Leo Robin from the film Just for You. Here the women of the day could be anything from reporters, to dames, to femme fatale’s and Ms. Errico embodies them all. “On Vit, On Aime” was the world premiere of a modern theatrical noir song 2021 by Peter Foley and Adam Gopnik and Ms. Errico’s storytelling was hypnotizing. Swooning to the intricate melody “Amour, Amour” was als0 a world premiere in English 2021 with Melissa’s mentor Michel Legrand and Jeremy Sams from the 1970 film Peau d’Ane.

“Farewell, My Lovely” was another world premiere in 2021 based on “Marlowe’s Theme” from the 1975 film of the same name. I’ve always loved the song “The Gentleman is a Dope” by Rodgers and Hammerstein from the show Allegro. Oscar Levant and Edward Heyman’s “Blame It On My Youth” had Melissa showing her vulnerable side.

Tedd Firth’s arrangements and piano playing always add to any singer he works with, but he and Ms. Errico are seamless. Adding to the excitement were Eric Halvorsen on drums, David Finck on bass, Russ Malone on guitar and the exquisite David Mann on sax. Russ and David both had chances to show what phenomenal musicians they are.





“Shadows and Light” was another world premiere in 2021 by David Shire and Adam Gopnik and was inspired by text from Gopnik’s 2006 book Through the Children’s Gate. I actually really loved this selection. For her encore 1948’s “Again” by Lionel Newman and Dorcas Cochran from the film Roadhouse, made us feel we would journey down this road again, if not personally by listening to the CD Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project. **Note to all who go, no two nights are the same as there are alternate songs for many of the selections. This is a show definitely worth seeing and going down the rabbit hole for. Expect to be just as enamored of Film Noir as the delightful Melissa Errico.

A Noir Romance at Birdland 2/12 7pm and 9:30pm, 2/13 8:30pm and 2/14 5:30pm and 8:30pm.