Cabaret
Melissa Errico Brings Film Noir Back With A Passion
Melissa Errico brings her love for film noir and her new show A Noir Romance, to Birdland just in time for Valentine’s Day. We all found ways to cope during the COVID-19 lockdown, Melissa created an album called Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project. Singing numbers from her album, she leads us down the rabbit hole to a darker side where crime, mystery, passion, romance, the exotic and the cruel inhabit. She does this while looking stunningly in the moment.
Starting out Ms. Errico brings a wonderful 1948 song “It Was Written in the Stars” back to life. Harold Arlen and Leo Robin never sounded so good.
Next on the pathway to noir was the 1946 “Angel Eyes” with music by Matt Dennis and lyrics by Earl Brent. The song was actually introduced in the 1953 film Jennifer, but Ms. Errico brings to mind a dark haired Veronica Lake.
In keeping with tradition, there were two shows I thought would be included and they were. First the sultry “With Every Breath I Take” from the Cy Coleman/David Zippel musical City of Angels. Errico was the consummate femme fatale with her hair in curls and a glittering black skin tight gown.
The 1948 song “Haunted Heart” by Schwartz and Dietz from the musical revue Inside. U.S.A. brought out the lush arrangements of the era.
The Raksin and Mercer song “Laura” is still as haunting as it was in 1945.
“The Bad and the Beautiful Music” by David Raksin and Dory Langdon Previn from the film of the same name. Channeling the siren’s of the time Ms. Errico had some highly witty patter to go with each of the numbers.
The second show I expected to hear from was the film Dick Tracy. Stephen Sondheim’s “Sooner or Later” and Ms. Errico was a seductive vamp.
The 1952 song “Checkin’ My Heart” gave us music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Leo Robin from the film Just for You. Here the women of the day could be anything from reporters, to dames, to femme fatale’s and Ms. Errico embodies them all.
“On Vit, On Aime” was the world premiere of a modern theatrical noir song 2021 by Peter Foley and Adam Gopnik and Ms. Errico’s storytelling was hypnotizing.
Swooning to the intricate melody “Amour, Amour” was als0 a world premiere in English 2021 with Melissa’s mentor Michel Legrand and Jeremy Sams from the 1970 film Peau d’Ane.
“Farewell, My Lovely” was another world premiere in 2021 based on “Marlowe’s Theme” from the 1975 film of the same name.
I’ve always loved the song “The Gentleman is a Dope” by Rodgers and Hammerstein from the show Allegro.
Oscar Levant and Edward Heyman’s “Blame It On My Youth” had Melissa showing her vulnerable side.
Tedd Firth’s arrangements and piano playing always add to any singer he works with, but he and Ms. Errico are seamless. Adding to the excitement were Eric Halvorsen on drums, David Finck on bass, Russ Malone on guitar and the exquisite David Mann on sax. Russ and David both had chances to show what phenomenal musicians they are.
“Shadows and Light” was another world premiere in 2021 by David Shire and Adam Gopnik and was inspired by text from Gopnik’s 2006 book Through the Children’s Gate. I actually really loved this selection.
For her encore 1948’s “Again” by Lionel Newman and Dorcas Cochran from the film Roadhouse, made us feel we would journey down this road again, if not personally by listening to the CD Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project.
**Note to all who go, no two nights are the same as there are alternate songs for many of the selections. This is a show definitely worth seeing and going down the rabbit hole for. Expect to be just as enamored of Film Noir as the delightful Melissa Errico.
A Noir Romance at Birdland 2/12 7pm and 9:30pm, 2/13 8:30pm and 2/14 5:30pm and 8:30pm.
Broadway
Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert!
George Lee Andrews talked about holding the record for being in Phantom of the Opera longer than anyone. Also, telling how he got into the show and after a long run how he got out of the show.
Broadway
Reeve Carney is Back at The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 will present the return of Reeve Carney on Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM. For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and star of Broadway’s Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. A livestream option is available. Reeve recently co-starred in Ridley Scott’s hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver.
Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2’s Bono and The Edge–not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he’d worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime’s buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, “Penny Dreadful,” in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve’s latest album, Youth is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.
Reeve Carney will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $20-$100. A livestream option is available for $20. While food or beverages service is provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.
Cabaret
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Come To Birdland
George Abud and Katrina Lenk – who starred together in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band’s Visit – in “Abud & Lenk: Swung” at Birdland Theatre on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM. Following up with a return engagement of their sold-out 2019 Birdland debut, the pair will highlight a new selection of sizzling songs from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter, Jacques Brel, Marlene Dietrich, Umm Kulthum, and many more. They will be joined by a five-piece band. featuring AJ Luca on piano, Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Dan Berkery on drums, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Harvey Valdes on guitar, for this dreamy, madcap soirée of talk and tunes. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
Katrina Lenk has had the good fortune to be in several Broadway shows: The Miracle Worker, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (Arachne), Once the Musical (Reza), Indecent (Manke), Company (Bobbie), and The Band’s Visit (Dina), for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards. Her TV and film work includes a stint on the final season of “Ozark,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tommy,” and “The Good Fight.” She has played in many bands, including Mabel Mabel (Chicago), Reyna Larson and the Whereabouts (LA), Dave Ramont, Carousel Beach, sung at the Dresden Room with the dear departed Marty and his beloved Elayne, and created her own theatrical pop performance art band, moxy phinx. She met George three hundred years ago, when she joined the off-Broadway production of The Band’s Visit. Since then, they have made music and wreaked havoc in many places: Jordan, the Negev Desert, Midtown, Miami, Washington D.C., Midtown…and she is thrilled he wants to make and wreak more.
George Abud is a proud Arab-American artist, fresh off the new musical Cornelia Street at the Atlantic Theater, starring Norbert Leo Butz. His Broadway credits include The Band’s Visit, starring Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording) and The Visit, starring Chita Rivera and Roger Rees (OBC Recording). Off-Broadway, he was seen in Emojiland (Drama Desk nom., OOBC Recording; The Duke on 42nd); The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, alongside Raúl Esparza; Nathan the Wise, opposite F. Murray Abraham; Ibsen’s Peer Gynt; Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Allegro, directed by John Doyle (Classic Stage Company); and Lolita, My Love, opposite Robert Sella (York Theatre Company). Regional credits include Filippo Marinetti in Lempicka, directed by Rachel Chavkin (Craig Noel Award nom., La Jolla Playhouse); Lewis Chapman in August Rush, directed by John Doyle (Paramount Theatre); Charlie Davenport in Annie Get Your Gun, directed by Sarna Lapine (Bay Street Theater); and Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Geva Theatre Center). He is thrilled as always to be making art with one of his favorite and most beloved friends, Katrina, celebrating all the fun they’ve had over the years.
Trending
-
Events5 years ago
Romantic and Meaningful Love Quotes For Her To Help Win Her Heart
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business1 year ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Health3 years ago
Understanding The Background of Kratom
-
Health3 years ago
10 Reasons Why Coca Cola Is Bad For Your Health
-
Health4 years ago
5 Foods to Avoid if You Want a Flatter Stomach
-
News2 years ago
What Every American Should Know: Washington DC
-
Broadway3 years ago
BroadwayCon’s First Look
-
Entertainment3 years ago
WWE Superstars Who are Poor and Those Who Are Rich
-
Health3 years ago
Why are Smokers Turning from Cigarettes to the Best CBD Vape