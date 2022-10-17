Melissa Etheridge Brings Rock Goddess Charisma to New World Stages

Oscar and Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge autobiographical musical My Window – A Journey Through Life is an informative, riveting, raw, intimate and musically thrilling 3 hours of entertainment (the show is billed as 2 hours and 40 minutes, but Etheridge gives even more). With 22 albums to her name, Etheridge is a female rock goddess and is on par with Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Ann Wilson, Grace Slick, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry and the incomparable Janis Joplin.

The show which opened tonight is Etheridge’s world premiere theatrical solo show. She invites theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. Starting with her birth, we learn about her childhood in Kansas, groundbreaking career highlights, coming out, her lovers, the drugs she has taken, her spiritual journey, her wives, her kids, cancer and what makes Melissa who she is. She is charming, revealing, illuminating as she bares her heart & soul to all who attend.

Despite it all her biggest lesson has been to stay true to herself.

In between learning about this bluesy warrior are her confessional lyrics, the raspy, smoky vocals and classics numbers like “Bring Me Some Water,”“I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over”.

Winning a tiny trophy gave way to a Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocalist in 1998 and again in 1995. Before that in 1993 Etheridge came out publicly early in her career. In 2005 Etheridge took the Grammys stage to join in a tribute to Janis Joplin after having cancer. She appeared hairless. Etheridge also won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2007 for “I Need To Wake Up” for the film “An Inconvenient Truth”.

It turns out Etheridge has always loved musical theatre, as she treated us to a wonderful rendition of “Day By Day” from Godspell. She made her Broadway debut in a weeklong stint as St. Jimmy in Green Day’s American Idiot in 2011. Her Broadway dreams haven’t stopped there she would still love to write a musical with all original music”.



Melissa Etheridge My Window – A Journey Through Life, is wonderfully is written by Etheridge with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge (“Nurse Jackie” showrunner, “That ’70s Show”). The direction by Amy Tinkham is succent and well done.

Everything about this production is well done from the scenic design by Bruce Rodgers, lighting design by Abigail Rosen Holmes, fabulous projection design by Olivia Sebesky and the sound design by Colle Bustin, which keeps this show clear and clean.

Who almost stole the show was the hysterical Kate Owens as the Roadie/ Stage Manager. This little girl is a star in the making with her rubber face and facial expressions galore. She adds to this show immensely and I definitely want to see more of what she can do.

This is a must see show for anyone LGBTQIA. The message is positive and life affirming. This is a women who owns her talent, charisma and choices, which makes this a joy to watch.

Melissa Etheridge My Window – A Journey Through Life: New World Stages, 340 West 50th Street until October 29th. 2 hours and 40 minutes.