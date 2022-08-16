Melissa Etheridge Is Coming Off Broadway In My Window

Producers Michael Cohl and EMC Presents, in association with Larry Mestel, Deborah Klein, and Steven Greener for Primary Wave Music announce today the world premiere of Grammy & Academy Award winner Melissa Etheridge’s new Off Broadway solo show, Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life. Beginning Thursday, October 13, 2022, the show will play 12 performances only to an audience of less than 500 per night, at the intimate venue New World Stages (340 W. 50th Street).

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like “I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over”, and more. In her world premiere Off Broadway solo show, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter offers an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart & soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled to debut this deeply personal show in New York this fall,” says Melissa Etheridge. “While I’ve been telling my life stories through my lyrics and concert tours for many years, this is going to be something new for me. I cannot wait to feel the exchange of energy and deep connection that’s provided by an intimate theater experience. That’s going to rock.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of this great event,” says producer Michael Cohl. “Melissa Etheridge – a story of courage, struggle, and triumph. This will be a magical, emotionally fulfilling night.”

My Window – A Journey Through Life is written by Melissa Etheridge, with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge (“Nurse Jackie” showrunner, “That ‘70s Show”), and directed by Amy Tinkham (Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas Residency, Dancing with the Stars Live). The creative team includes scenic design by Emmy Award nominee Bruce Rodgers (Super Bowl Halftime shows since 2010), lighting design by Abigail Rosen Holmes (Phish, David Byrne’s “Contemporary Color”), Projection Design by Olivia Sebesky (James Taylor, Chad Deity), and sound design by Colle Bustin (West Side Story).

Prior to hitting the New York theater stage in October, Etheridge will finish up her “One Way Out” national concert tour and release her first-ever graphic novel Heartstrings with Z2 Comicson August 15. My Window marks her first return to the theatrical stage since playing “St. Jimmy” in Green Day’s American Idiot on Broadway in 2010.

Tickets to the 12 performances are available now by exclusive pre-sale through Melissa Etheridge’s Fan Club, and will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 17 at 10AM ET at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200. The ticket range is $59 – $129. The performance schedule is Thursday, October 13 – Sunday, October 16 at 8PM; Thursday, October 20 – Sunday, October 23 at 8PM; and Wednesday, October 26 – Saturday, October 29 at 8PM. The press opening is Sunday, October 16.

www.MelissaEtheridge.com/MyWindow