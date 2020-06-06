Memorable Female Performances on Broadway

In 1982 a 21- year old Jennifer Holliday made Dreamgirls, the show to see. She tore the house down singing “It’s All Over”/“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”.

Mary Tyler Moore introduces Evita on the 1980 Tony Awards “New Argentina” – Bob Gunton, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin and Company

Melba Moore Tony-winning turn in Purlie, in 1970 had the theatre feeling “I Got Love”.

This was the performance that made me fall in love with Broadway. Leslie Uggams, singing the title song from Hallelujah, Baby! in 1968.

The ultimate in power duets Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at the 2004 Tony’s “Defying Gravity” from Wicked

Robert Preston Tribute with Bernadette Peters, Barbara Cook and Mary Martin on the Tony Awards 1987 gives us three of our favorite singers.

Barbara Cook sings a medley from The Music Man on the Bell Telephone Hour, 1960.

Bernadette Peters in the 1985 glorious Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George “We Do Not Belong Together”.

You can not do this list without the remarkable Audra McDonald. Here is her 2014 Tony Award performance of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.

Angela Lansbury gruesome turn in Sweeney Todd with “The Worst Pies In London” from 1980.

The ultimate Mama Rose Tyne Daly from the 1989 Gypsy. And here’s Rose.

The newest kid on the block Stephanie J Block “Get Out and Stay Out” from the the 2009 9 to 5: The Musical.