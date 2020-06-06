Memorable Male Performances on Broadway

Norbert Leo Butz, John Lithgow and members of the company perform “Great Big Stuff” on the 59th Annual Tony Awards, June 5, 2005, live from Radio City Music Hall. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Norbert leo Butz is up again for this mesmerizing performance at the 2011 Tony Awards. Catch Me If You Can‘s “Don’t Break the Rules” with Norbert Leo Butz and Aaron Tveit.

Robert Preston in The Music Man on the 1971 Tonys. He won his Tony in 1961 for this role.

On the 1972 Tony Awards the glorious Richard Kiley sings “The Impossible Dream” Man of La Mancha.

Brian Stokes Mitchell made us listen with “Make Them Hear You” – Ragtime (CBS This Morning 05-June-1998)

“Finishing the Hat” from Sunday In The Park With George had Mandy Patinkin embodying George Seurat

There is no video of Hal Linden singing “In My Own Lifetime” from The Rothschilds so I had to settle for the recording. Both this song and this performance deserves a shout out.

Another Tony winning performance with an amazing score was from the 1998 show Shenandoah. “I’ve Heard It All Before” and “Meditation” sung by the wonderful John Cullum has to have a shout out!

Porgy and Bess on the Tony Awards 2012 gave us the rich voice of Norm Lewis as well as Audra and the fabulous cast of this revival.

La Cage Aux Folles on the the 1984 Tonys. George Hern passionately sings “I Am What I Am” after the La Cagelle’s sing “We Are What We Are”.

I am adding an extra to this category because Ben Platt’s “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen on the 2017 Tony Awards was and is award winning.