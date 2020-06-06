MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Memorable Male Performances on Broadway

Memorable Male Performances on Broadway

Norbert Leo Butz, John Lithgow and members of the company perform “Great Big Stuff” on the 59th Annual Tony Awards, June 5, 2005, live from Radio City Music Hall. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Norbert leo Butz is up again for this mesmerizing performance at the 2011 Tony Awards. Catch Me If You Can‘s “Don’t Break the Rules” with Norbert Leo Butz and Aaron Tveit.

Robert Preston in The Music Man on the 1971 Tonys. He won his Tony in 1961 for this role.

On the 1972 Tony Awards the glorious Richard Kiley sings “The Impossible Dream” Man of La Mancha.

Brian Stokes Mitchell made us listen with “Make Them Hear You” – Ragtime (CBS This Morning 05-June-1998)

“Finishing the Hat” from Sunday In The Park With George had Mandy Patinkin embodying George Seurat

There is no video of Hal Linden singing “In My Own Lifetime” from The Rothschilds so I had to settle for the recording. Both this song and this performance deserves a shout out.

Another Tony winning performance with an amazing score was from the 1998 show Shenandoah. “I’ve Heard It All Before” and “Meditation” sung by the wonderful John Cullum has to have a shout out!

Porgy and Bess on the Tony Awards 2012 gave us the rich voice of Norm Lewis as well as Audra and the fabulous cast of this revival.

La Cage Aux Folles on the the 1984 Tonys. George Hern passionately sings “I Am What I Am” after the La Cagelle’s sing “We Are What We Are”.

I am adding an extra to this category because Ben Platt’s “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen on the 2017 Tony Awards was and is award winning.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Best Dance Moments on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 6, 2020
Read More

Memorable Female Performances on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 6, 2020
Read More

T2C’s List For the Best of Theatre for the 2019/ 2020 Season

Suzanna BowlingJune 5, 2020
Read More

Lambs’ Virtual Conversation: Renee Taylor

Suzanna BowlingJune 2, 2020
Read More
Desperate Measures

What To Watch June 1st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJune 1, 2020
Read More

At 6:34 Drama Desk Postpones Awards

Suzanna BowlingMay 31, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 31st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 31, 2020
Read More
Drama Desk

Theatre News: New Jersey Rep Seeks Plays, The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, Desperate Measures, The Sound Inside, Broadway HD in June and Carnegie Hall Delights

Suzanna BowlingMay 29, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 29, 2020
Read More