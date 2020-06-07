MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Memorable Tony Award Moments

Memorable Tony Award Moments

With President and Mrs. Obama announcing Hamilton selection at the 2016 history was made. The cast performed “History Has Its Eyes on You,” with Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the 0riginal Broadway cast right after the Orlando shooting. The cast didn’t use guns, and it was very emotional.

Neil Patrick Harris opened the 2013 Tony Awards Ceremony.

Parkland Students sang “Season of Love” from Rent at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Cynthia Erivo Performs “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” For The 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam.

Lesotho-born singer Tsidii Le Loka started off “Circle of Life” at the 1998 Tony Awards. Julie Taymor’s vision saw the cast of The Lion King with flocks of birds, herds of antelopes, jungle cats, giraffes, an elephant and a rhino lumbering up the aisles of Radio City Music Hall.

1993 47th Annual Tony Awards Opening with Barry Bostwick, Liza Minnilli and the Broadway dancers.

2004 Tony Award show One Night Only Hugh Jackman.

Nathan Lane introduces the cast of Rent and Jonathan Larson’s Tonys are accepted by his sister.

Robert Preston Tribute with Bernadette Peters Barbara Cook and Mary Martin Tony Awards 1987

Michael Jeter wins 1990 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Grand Hotel. His speech brought the house to tears.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Best Ensemble Numbers on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 7, 2020
Read More

“Finishing The Hat” by Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingJune 7, 2020
Read More

Best Dance Moments on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 6, 2020
Read More

Memorable Male Performances on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 6, 2020
Read More

Memorable Female Performances on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 6, 2020
Read More

T2C’s List For the Best of Theatre for the 2019/ 2020 Season

Suzanna BowlingJune 5, 2020
Read More

Lambs’ Virtual Conversation: Renee Taylor

Suzanna BowlingJune 2, 2020
Read More
Desperate Measures

What To Watch June 1st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJune 1, 2020
Read More

At 6:34 Drama Desk Postpones Awards

Suzanna BowlingMay 31, 2020
Read More