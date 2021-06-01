Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and a great time to get a bargain. Never has there been better sales on appliances and outside home furnishings.
- Alexa smart devices: deals from $19 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to 25% off gaming rigs and monitors
- Apple Watch 6 (GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- AT&T: up to $700 off iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21
- Amazon: BBQ grills, outdoor furniture from $29 Save on small kitchen appliances, robots vacs, cooling, patio furniture sets from $129
- American Airlines: up to $250 off vacation packages
- Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress
- Backcountry: up to 65% off yoga apparel
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off select mattresses
- Bed Bath & Beyond: up to 40% off kitchen, home decor, cleaning
- Best Buy: save on TVs, Apple devices, major appliances, and video games, up to $1,600 off appliance packages, TV sales from $69
- Cocoon by Sealy: up to 35% off mattresses + free gift
- Dell: laptop deals from $249
- Expedia: cabin retreats from $99/night
- Home Depot: up to $125 off power tools, grills, appliances, up to $800 off appliances, up to 40% off furniture, decor, kitchenware
- Hotels.com: up to 20% off hotels in NYC, Vegas, more
- HP: up to $389 off select laptops
- jetBlue: up to $700 off flight/hotel packages
- Lego: up to 20% off toys and LEGO sets
- Lowe’s: save on refrigerators, outdoor lighting, lawn & gardening, up to $250 off Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and more, up to 20% off patio sets and accessories, up to 40% off ceiling fans, bath items
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, running gear, more
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off all apparel
- Omaha Steaks: 50% off steaks and burgers
- Overstock: up to 70% off sitewide, up to 25% off patio sets, workout apparel from $8
- Raymour & Flanigan: home office furniture from $134
- Samsung: up to 25% off washers/dryers and refrigerators
- Serta: up to $1,000 off mattress bundles
- Southwest: one-way flights from $49
- Target: workout apparel under $25
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattresses + adjustable bases
- The Company Store: 30% off sitewide
- Verizon: up to $1,000 off any 5G phone w/ trade-in
- Virgin Atlantic: roundtrip flights from $319
- Walmart: Memorial Day Rollbacks on patio, garden, home decor, fans & air conditioners from $69, summer patio furniture/decor from $12
- Wayfair: up to 70% off outdoor furniture, ceiling fans, appliances, save on washer/dryer sets, range hoods, more, up to 50% off sitewide
- Zappos: swimsuits, sneakers, sandals under $50
Google+
YouTube
RSS