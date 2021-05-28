Memorial Day Weekend NYC Style

The 1885 tall ship Wavertree at the South Street Seaport Museum will open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021 with timed entry, from 11am-5pm at Pier 16. Entry is free and includes access to the ship’s outdoor areas, including the main deck and raised rear deck. Visits will be self-guided along a set route and limited to 35 (masked) people at a time. The museum also has a new, free outdoor exhibit on Pier 16 celebrating the people who lived and worked in the South Street Seaport District. Using historic photographs, prints, lithographs, and paintings, the exhibition highlights some of the Seaport Museum’s collection of more than 28,000 artifacts and works of art, and over 55,000 historic records.

Photograph: Courtesy South Street Seaport Museum

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, is dedicated to military and maritime history. In recognition of our men and women in uniform, the Intrepid Museum celebrates Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31. Memorial Day weekend activities will kick off Friday, May 28 with our annual movie night on the flight deck, featuring the iconic film Forrest Gump! Throughout the weekend, explore a variety of displays, activities and demos from the military, including the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard. The weekend will conclude on Monday, May 31 with the Museum’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, which will be livestreamed for the public.

Fleet Week New York The U.S. Navy (USN), Marine Corps (USMC) and Coast Guard (USCG) are proud to present Virtual Fleet Week New York 2021, May 26-31, hosted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Denton

The weeklong event is a new way for the residents of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to continue to take part in the annual celebration despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers are encouraged to check back each day as new content is added to the line-up, including live question-and-answer sessions, and virtual ship tours.

This year’s schedule of events will occur on Fleet Week New York’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, and “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and Instagram.

The New York Philharmonic’s free Memorial Day Concert, a New York tradition since 1992. Seating is first-come, first-serve with ticket distribution starting around 6 p.m.

A journey from the somber to the sublime. Gemma New conducts beloved classics, Jessie Montgomery’s vivid musical depiction of the Lower East Side of her youth, and Carlos Simon’s Beethoven-inspired ode to triumph over fate. The performance in the glorious Cathedral of St. John the Divine will be shared live — for free — on NYPhil+, our new streaming service.



The performance will be broadcast on the Pulpit Green adjacent to the Cathedral. To help ensure public health and safety, all those wishing to enter the Cathedral grounds for the concert must be fully vaccinated. Gates to the grounds of the Cathedral will open at 5 pm. Visit stjohndivine.org for information on outdoor seating.