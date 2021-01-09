Memorial Pet Tree in Central Park

Hidden deep within Central Park is a tree where the ornaments are all dedicated to beloved pets who have passed on. These beloved pets are never forgotten. For those of us who have ever lost a pet, they still live in our hearts long after they’re gone. Most of the ornaments are laminated photos with the names of the dearly beloved with some words describing how they are not forgotten. There were even some doggie toys hanging. Each is tied to the tree with ribbons and bows and each just as carefully removed and stored away at the end of the holiday season to reappear the following year along with all the new ornaments added.

This is a tried and true hidden gem. It’s actually hidden in the park and no-one discloses the location, so it is tough to find. This closely guarded secret, also moves to a new spot each year, and locals share the location by word-of-mouth with other grieving pet owners, but the Ramble is a good place to check.

with Kismet

I actually would never have known about this tree had it not been for Walter McBride whose beautiful photo is being used.

Uriel

Having missed this year’s memorial I in spirit add Kismet and Uriel to it’s loving branches in thoughts, prayers and love. I will never forget either of you!