Men and women’s hats that are must-haves for the wardrobe

Hats are must-have accessories for both men and women that should not escape your attention if you peep into a man’s wardrobe or a woman’s closet that has a collection of exotic hats. Hats have become must-have fashion accessories for everyone, from aspiring fashionistas to the established ones, including celebrities. Hats are popular because you can wear them around the year that helps to make a statement and instantly enhance the looks that appear more attractive.

Most importantly, hats of all types are readily available, and their online availability has only made them more popular. You can buy any hat by browsing the catalog of any hat maker from the comfort of your home and expand the collection by purchasing matching hat bands that you can mix and match to multiply your styling options.

Fedora hat

The Hollywood movies helped in popularizing Fedora hats that many of the movie characters wore with pride. When you see some vintage movies, some characters would be wearing the Fedora hat. The most exciting aspect about Fedora hats is that it has become a timeless fashion accessory for men. However, a female character of a Broadway production of the nineteenth century was the first to wear it. This kind of hat is still trendy because it suits people of all ages and matches all kinds of outfits, formal or casual. Those who want to come out from their image of boyish styles love to wear the Fedora.

The design of the Fedora is typically the same as a narrow brim hat with a longitudinal pinch at the front. The versatile hat allows endless styling options as you can match with any outfit in your wardrobe as the hat seems perfectly made for it.

The Panama hat

Sun protection is the most notable feature of Panama hats that originated in the country from which it derives its name. When you plan your holiday travel to some summer destination, ensure that your wardrobe matches the weather and mood too. If needed, going for an upgrade is a good idea so that you not only have suitable clothing and the right accessories to keep you cool and comfortable while you wander outdoors. The Panama hat seems an obvious choice as both you and your partner can wear it with equal ease without any inhibitions.

The hats are lightweight with broad brims that provide the perfect shade from the blazing sun and keep you cool, both figuratively and literally. The Panama hats are genuinely organic as the leaves of the toquilla palm are the core material of the breathable and sturdy hats. The ideal men’s styling with Panama hat comprises a pair of cotton chinos and the lightest cotton shirt supported by a pair of sunglasses and loafers that can help you beat the heat with confidence.

The Sun Hat

This hat that resembles the Panama hat is a specialty for women that seem to draw inspiration from the former but creates an identity of its own. The Sun Hat has a truly wide brim that can even help hide your face when you lower your head. The brim is much broader than that of the Panama hat. The styling elements in the design make it an exclusive feminine fashion accessory ideal for venturing out on sunny days.

The oversized hat looks classy and chic and keeps you cool due to the breathable quality of the hat material that protects most of the upper part of the body from the sun rays. Whether you are enjoying a beach vacation or join an outdoor gathering of friends and family, you can comfortably spend your time under the sun while enjoying the cool shade of the hat. The hat is an additional defense against the sun rays in addition to the sunscreen and sunglasses.

The Bucket hat

The unisex Bucket hat seems to be an accessory that cuts across the styling choices and finds a place in the designer’s collection and the accessory for everyday wear seen across social media. Many men prefer to use the hat to make a statement, and the hat has earned long-term fame that keeps pushing up its popularity. The design needs no special mention because the inverted bucket look tells it all. Wearing it will provide complete comfort as you can choose from a wide array of materials – cloth or any other sturdy material that is flexible but strong.

For a genuinely stylish finishing touch to your outfit, you can rely on the bucket hat matching various kinds of outfits. Whether you wear a pair of baggy trousers and tee or dungaree, the bucket cap seems to the obvious choice.