MENO Specialty Coffee Juices and Teas Bring Artistic Passion to Downtown

Steps away from Washington Square Park and in the NYU neighborhood you will find the newly launched MENO.

Our Pick of the Week is fantastic and something that is truly unique to The Big Apple. This divine establishment is best described as where the East meets West tea and coffee house. Delicious is what will come to mind when you visit here. In fact every single thing carefully curated on the menu will bring you delight when you experience their coffee juices and dark teas. OTTA Management in partnership with Urban Tea Inc. has made some magic here (located at 218 Thompson Street).

The drinks menu is a re-conceptualized inspiration by MENO in China. Incredible drinks are only to be described as phenomenal and include one-of-a-kind Coffee Meets Juice with options like Twilight (lemon juice and coffee) and PPAP (pineapple juice and coffee).

In addition, there is an array of Dark Teas, which are one of the most ancient teas from China rarely found in New York City. The amazing teas have undergone microbial fermentation for up to eight years with choices such as Pur Pur (dark tea, milk, purple yam and boba); and Penta Kill (dark milk tea, herbal jelly, boba, red bean, oats and raisin).

Fresh Milk Teas are made with organic whole milk with options such as Blooming (peach flavored oolong tea, milk, whipped cream and pecans); and Cheese Foam Fruit Teas are made with fruit slushies mixed and fine green tea, topped with a frothy layer of milk and cream cheese and sprinkled with salt. Selections include Highlighted (green tea, mango and cheese foam) and Blush (green tea, strawberry and cheese foam). And, cheese foam must be tried! These are all pieces of wonderful art and foodie’s dream come true.

Coffees are made with premier blends from Counter Culture Coffee with choices like Espressos, Americanos, and Cappuccinos, providing whole milk, lactose-free milk and oat milk.

For their food menu they serve a scrumptious and unique Smoked Chicken Breast Salad and a delicious Beef Bologna Sandwiches.

MENO is currently available for takeout and delivery on GrubHub, UberEats, HungryPanda and ChowBus. At the moment there is also an adorable outdoor dining patio with a curated garden. Open six days a week (closed on Mondays).

There is also a 10% discount for NYU students and facility with a presented id. We cannot wait for New York City to allow indoor dining again since a sneak peak of their inside area is truly like a modern art museum.

Spend a beautiful afternoon here or a fantastic lunch today.