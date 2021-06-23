Men’s Grooming Guide for Fresh Summer Looks

Men across America are getting ready for an amazing summer.

This season, as we all return to our routines, men can look to The Art of Shaving, King C. Gillette, GilletteLabs and SOSS to perfect their summer styles. Each of these brands have products tailored to exactly what he may need to master any look.

The Art of Shaving offers the 4 Elements of the Perfect Shave for a cool, clean-shaven look. King C. Gillette has everything you’ll need to maintain and care for your facial hair and the skin underneath. GilletteLabs Heated Razor can be used by all men, whether you’re shaving it all off just or cleaning up the edges, this razor adds luxury to your routine. SOSS is designed for black men by black men and offer exactly what he needs to tame textured hair.

The Art of Shaving, King C. Gillette, GilletteLabs and SOSS are here to make sure his summer style is as fresh as possible. Please see below for more information on the grooming essentials that every guy needs.

Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush -$95

The Sandalwood Full Size Kit includes all four elements of The Perfect Shave®: Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream, a Shaving Brush, and our After-Shave Balm. The combination of these quality ingredients, handcrafted accessories, and expert shaving technique provides optimal closeness while helping ward against ingrown hairs, razor burn, dry skin, nicks and cuts, while leaving behind a soft and smooth face with a fresh sandalwood scent.

King C. Gillette Ultimate Beard Care Kit – $77

Everything you need to keep the beard you grew looking and feeling its best. Clean up with our beard and face wash, coconut water, argan oil, and avocado oil work their magic to nourish your beard and have you looking and feeling your best every day. Lather on our transparent shave gel and protect your skin while you shave. Trim down with the Double Edge Safety Razor. Our closed comb design allows great control, while its high-quality handle is chrome-plated for better durability. Put the finishing touches on your beard with a beard balm or beard oil. The beard balm conditions your beard with rich cocoa butter, argan oil and shea butter, while beard oil moisturizes dry skin and softens your beard.

Heated Razor Starter Kit by GilletteLabs – $200

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs activates and delivers instant warmth at the push of a button, providing the luxurious comfort of a hot towel shave, right at home. Featuring adjustable temperature levels to achieve optimal comfort and combined with FlexDisc™ technology that contours to his facial features, the Heated Razor maintains skin contact in order to give a smooth and comfortable shave.

Fearless Beard Growth Essentials – $60

The Fearless Beard Growth Essentialsis the complete collection of premium beard care essentials for Big Beard Energy. This bundle includes the SOSS bar, Stimulating Beard Butter, and the Moisturizing Beard Soufflé. Wash your beard with the SOSS® Bar (only 1-2x per week). Condition your beard with the Stimulating Beard Butter by SOSS® (after wash). Moisturize your beard with the Moisturizing Beard Soufflé by SOSS® (daily). Detangle your beard with the SOSS® Detangler Kit (daily).

Cover art – Photo by Jens Lindner on Unsplash