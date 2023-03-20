Family
Mesh WiFi: Boost Your Internet Connection Throughout the Entire Home
Have you ever struggled with slow internet speeds, buffering videos, or dead zones in your home? If so, you’re not alone. Traditional WiFi networks often need help to provide consistent coverage throughout a home, especially in larger or multi-story houses. That’s where Mesh WiFi comes in.
From the birth of the commercial internet in the 1990s to 93% of Americans using it today, the internet has changed a lot. However, our Wifi seems to have stayed the same since we got access to it. But Mesh Wifi is here to change that. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what Mesh WiFi is, how it works, and whether it might be the solution you’ve been looking for.
Understanding The Basics of Wifi
Wifi is a technology that allows you to connect to the internet wirelessly. According to Britannica, it uses radio waves to transmit data between your devices and your router, which is connected to your modem. However, traditional WiFi routers have some limitations that can impact your internet connection. The first limitation is the Wifi “dead zones” we keep finding around the house.
Additionally, obstacles like walls and interference from neighboring networks can further impact signal quality. Traditional routers also require manual updates and can be difficult to set up for optimal performance. These limitations can be frustrating for users, which is why newer technologies like Mesh WiFi have emerged to provide better coverage, improved signal strength, and advanced features.
How Mesh WiFi Can Improve Your Internet Connection
Now, how exactly can Mesh WiFi improve your internet connection? Well, one of the main advantages of Mesh WiFi is that it can eliminate the dead zones that often plague traditional WiFi networks. Instead of relying on a single router to provide coverage, Mesh WiFi systems use multiple interconnected nodes to create a seamless network that can extend throughout your entire home.
This means that you can finally say goodbye to weak signals, dropped connections, and frustrating buffering delays. On top of that, companies like Wow Way are actively working to bring the price of mesh Wifi down to make it more affordable. With Mesh WiFi, you’ll be able to enjoy fast and reliable internet speeds in every room of your house, no matter how far away you are from the router.
The Advantages of a Mesh WiFi System for Your Home
Mesh WiFi can provide seamless coverage throughout your entire house, eliminating dead zones and ensuring that you have a strong, reliable signal no matter where you are. But more importantly, Mesh WiFi systems often include advanced features like automatic updates, parental controls, and device prioritization, making it easy to manage your home network and keep your family safe online.
Plus, Mesh WiFi is highly flexible, allowing you to easily expand your network over time and add new devices as needed. All in all, a Mesh WiFi system can provide a fast, secure, and easy-to-manage home networking solution that’s perfect for modern households.
Selecting the Best Mesh Wifi System for Your Needs
With so many Mesh WiFi systems on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for you. To make the selection process easier, consider your needs and budget. Do you have a large home or multiple floors that need coverage? Are you looking for advanced features like parental controls or device prioritization? Do you want to expand your network over time?
You should also read reviews and do your research to find out which systems have the best reputation for reliability, security, and performance. PC World recommends that you also check the coverage of individual mesh nodes when you make a selection. Better coverage from each of them would mean you need fewer nodes in your house, keeping them from turning into an eyesore.
Understanding The Cost of Mesh WiFi
Mesh WiFi systems offer many advantages over traditional routers, but they do come with a higher price tag. A good Mesh WiFi system can cost anywhere from $100 to $500, which may be a significant investment for some households. However, it’s important to consider the long-term benefits of Mesh WiFi when weighing the costs.
With a Mesh WiFi system, you can enjoy seamless coverage throughout your home, faster speeds, and advanced features like parental controls and device prioritization. Plus, Mesh WiFi systems are designed to be easy to set up and maintain, so you can avoid the frustration of dealing with dead zones and dropped connections.
Another piece of good news is that according to the New York Times, most people who want mesh WiFi can buy a useful system for around $200. But ultimately, the decision to invest in a Mesh WiFi system will depend on your specific needs and budget, but for many households, the benefits can make it a worthwhile investment.
Mesh WiFi is a newer technology that can greatly improve the internet experience in your home. While it may require a higher initial investment than traditional routers, the long-term benefits can make it a worthwhile investment. With the increasing demand for reliable and fast internet, Mesh WiFi is likely to become even more popular in the coming years.
Broadway
Kids Night On Broadway Is Tonight
Kids’ Night on Broadway, is where young people age 18 and under can see a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult*. A Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, and more. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks and activity books.
Participating shows include:
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
Aladdin
Bad Cinderella
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Camelot
Chicago
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Kimberly Akimbo
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
The Lion King
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Shucked
SIX (NOTE: due to show schedules, the Kids’ Night promotion for SIX took place yesterday)
Some Like it Hot
Wicked
If you haven’t gotten your ticket,,,,it is time to do so.
Events
Grace Jones, Bruce Hornsby Comes To The Blue Note Jazz Festival
The Blue Note Jazz Festival runs from May 31st through July 2nd.
On May 31st Grace Jones, singer, actress, author, traveller, artist and revolutionist will be playing at the Hammerstein Ballroom at 8pm. Her CD ‘Hurricane,’ received widespread praise. In 1977 Jones secured her first record deal resulting in a string of dance-club hits including “I Need A Man” and her acclaimed reinvention of Edith Piaf’s classic “La Vie En Rose.” The three disco albums she recorded, ‘Portfolio’ (1977), ‘Fame’ (1978) and ‘Muse’ (1979), generated considerable success in the market and established her as a major recording artist.
Jones also became a muse to Andy Warhol who photographed her extensively and created a series of iconic portraits of her.
Jones is equally famous for her motion picture roles in such features as “Conan the Destroyer” (1984) co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, “A View to a Kill” (1985) co-starring Roger Moore as James Bond, the vampire thriller “Vamp” (in which Keith Haring famously painted her body for her role as an undead exotic dancer) and “Boomerang” (1992) co-starring Eddie Murphy (for which she recorded the song “7 Day Weekend”).
On June 3rd at Town Hall Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers with special guests John Scofield, Kenny Garrett & Christian McBride.
Bruce Hornsby, pianist Bruce Hornsby writes powerful songs from the heart that touch on several distinctly American traditions: pop, jazz, bluegrass, and 1960s soul. He recorded with his backing band the Range. Hornsby ultimately rejected the musical mainstream, disbanding the Range so he could tour with the Grateful Dead in the early ’90s, then exploring a variety of adventurous musical fusions on his own that decade and with the Noisemakers in the 2000s. Along the way, Hornsby collaborated with everybody from bluegrass picker Ricky Skaggs to jazz musicians Christian McBride and Jack DeJohnette while also spending time composing scores for Spike Lee, but his real revival arrived in the 2010s when Justin Vernon cited Hornsby as an influence and invited the pianist to play on Bon Iver’s 2019 album I, I. Hornsby embraced the opportunities that arose with a series of electronic-inflected, unpredictable albums that ran from 2019’s Absolute Zero through 2022’s ‘Flicted.
Events
Time to Take a Trip on Amtrak From NYC To Washington DC For $20
The amazing cherry blossom trees in Washington DC are open, around April 4 and last as late as April 18. Now there is a really inexpensive way to see this remarkable site. New low fares now available on select Amtrak trains departing from 7pm – 5am traveling between New York City, DC and stops in between. Night Owl fares offer the same great coach service you expect on Amtrak, but at a new low price. Book today and save!
What to Expect Onboard
- Large comfortable leather seats, with plenty of space and legroom to stretch out, or curl up.
- No Middle Seats – ever.
- Free WiFi and power outlets at your seat.
- Bring up to four bags free – yes, two personal items and two bags – for free.
- Easy downtown-to downtown service.
- Arrive at station minutes, not hours, before departure for quick and easy boarding.
- Looking to rest along the way? Grab a seat in the quiet car.
So, skip the hassles of airports and driving. There is no reason to catch a red eye when you can be a Night Owl.
*Please note Moynihan Train Hall is closed from 1am to 5am daily. Please plan to depart from or arrive at Penn Station during the hours of 1am – 5am.
Sample One-Way Coach Fares To/From:
- New York – Washington: $20
- New York – Baltimore/BWI: $15
- Washington – Newark/Newark Liberty: $15
- New York – Philadelphia: $10
- New York – Wilmington: $10
- Philadelphia – Washington: $10
- Washington – Wilmington $10
- Philadelphia – Baltimore/BWI: $5
- New York – Newark/Newark Liberty: $5
- Washington – Baltimore/BWI: $5
