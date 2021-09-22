Met Opera Opening Night Simulcast In Times Square

A 15-year tradition continues as the Met once again partners with the Times Square Alliance to simulcast its season-opening opera live for free on the iconic screens of Times Square. Join us on Duffy Square and the Broadway Plazas between 43rd–44th Streets and 46th–47th Streets to watch Fire Shut Up in My Bones — the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer, and the first mainstage Met production with a Black director.

Attendance is free, and no tickets are required. Over 2,000 ushered seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

House opens: 5:00pm

Pre-show: 5:30pm

Curtain up: 6:00pm

The Times Square relay of the Opening Night Gala is presented in cooperation with the City of New York and the Times Square Alliance. The participating screens in Times Square include ABC SuperSign, American Eagle Times Square, Branded Cities’ Broadway Plaza Digital, Clear Channel Spectacolor HD 126, 127, and 128, EXPRESS Times Square, and Jamestown, L.P. and New Tradition.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir, which The New York Times praised after its 2019 world premiere at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis as “bold and affecting” and “subtly powerful.” Featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown — two of the creators of the Met’s sensational recent production of Porgy and Bess — co-direct this new staging; Brown, who is also the production’s choreographer, becomes the first Black director to create a mainstage Met production. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera’s most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.