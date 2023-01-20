Metro Marché Brings Healthy, Fresh Food To Midtown

There is so much to try, but both my guest and I had different versions of the Market Table. In this dish you select your base from brown rice, organic field greens or quinoa. I choose quinoa, which is a black grain version that is so flavorful. Next you select two sides. I had the baked mac & cheese, that was so creamy and light and roasted brussel sprouts. I added roasted triple colored carrots, just to try. Both were out of this world. Then you pick a protein and I choose marinated shrimp ($16.95), again fresh and tender. The you add a sauce and I choose avocado chimichurri, which added to the amazing taste. All I could do was ooh and aaaah as I was enjoying every mouthful.

My guest also did the bowl with field greens, fresh Salmon ($17.95), roasted brussel sprouts and roasted triple colored carrots and was just as much in heaven as I was. Both bowls could have easily been split, as the amounts are so generous. Neither of us finished our bowls. If you get a bowl with just vegetables the price is $11.95 and you get three choices. Also on the menu is Chef Designed Salads and Make Your Own Salads with so many choices and all look so appetizing.