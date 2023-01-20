Food and Drink

Metro Marché Brings Healthy, Fresh Food To Midtown

I was invited to try a new restaurant, located at 30 West 57th Street. Metro Marché is under the same ownership as Café Metro, Manhattan’s longest & oldest brand for lunch and catering, and Fresh & co. They are opened daily Monday-Friday 7am-6pm and Saturday & Sunday 8am-5pm.

There is so much to try, but both my guest and I had different versions of the Market Table. In this dish you select your base from brown rice, organic field greens or quinoa. I choose quinoa, which is a black grain version that is so flavorful. Next you select two sides. I had the baked mac & cheese, that was so creamy and light and roasted brussel sprouts. I added roasted  triple colored carrots, just to try. Both were out of this world. Then you pick a protein and I choose marinated shrimp ($16.95), again fresh and tender. The you add a sauce and I choose avocado chimichurri, which added to the amazing taste. All I could do was ooh and aaaah as I was enjoying every mouthful.

My guest also did the bowl with field greens, fresh Salmon ($17.95), roasted brussel sprouts and roasted  triple colored carrots and was just as much in heaven as I was. Both bowls could have easily been split, as the amounts are so generous. Neither of us finished our bowls. If you get a bowl with just vegetables the price is $11.95 and you get three choices. Also on the menu is Chef Designed Salads and Make Your Own Salads with so many choices and all look so appetizing.

There are also Chef Designed Sandwiches, that looked mouthwatering. Everything is reasonably priced and generous.
For drinks we both tried a version of House Made Refreshers ($5). I had Passion Fruit with Green Tea and my guest Peach with Black Tea. I found this drink so satisfying.
Metro Marche’s ambiance is modern, sleek casual-style dining and comfortable. Since Metro Marché is only two weeks old, it has yet to have been truly discovered.
For dessert we tried an ice coffee ($3.75) and an ice cappuccino ($4.75) that was again fresh and well done.
For dessert I had one of the best bites ever….a lemon blondie.
My guest had a warmed cinnamon roll that melted in your mouth and a bowl of fresh fruit, where the berries were juicy and wonderfully plump.
Metro Marché is available for catering and for breakfast where I am longing to try their Blueberry Pancakes, Almond Crusted French Toast and the It’s Greek To Me Omelette with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Onions and Tomatoes.
I will definitely be back as this was some of the freshest, healthiest, satisfying and most affordable food I have eaten in awhile. I wish Metro Marché was open later so I could go before going to Carnegie Hall next week, but this is the perfect spot before heading to Central Park, the Apple Store or the SAG Screening Room.

Metro Marché: 30 West 57th Street Monday-Friday 7am-6pm / Saturday & Sunday 8am-5pm.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

