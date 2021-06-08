Miami based GLOZAL is launching the first NFT Music Player®

GLOZAL’s mission is to disrupt the status quo in the music industry and offer fair market compensation to musicians and artists.

As an artist focused, fan driven platform, GLOZAL is providing artists an alternative revenue model for their work, while also encouraging fans to purchase exclusive content directly from their favorite artists. Coupled with their proprietary NFT Music Player®, GLOZAL is set to revolutionize the way fans access and listen to their music NFTs.

GLOZAL’s NFT Music Marketplace (glozal.com) gives artists a platform where they can release exclusive content available for purchase as an NFT. The platform works in concert with their encrypted NFT Music Player, which enables fans to aggregate their music NFTs and easily listen to them in one secure place.

A growing trend in the music industry is the rise of NFTs (“Non-Fungible Tokens”). NFTs are non-fungible tokens issued and tracked on a distributed ledger such as a blockchain. They are similar to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in that they can be identified individually and are authenticated through a decentralized system. However, they differ from cryptocurrencies in that they are each unique, indivisible, and “non-fungible.” NFTs are stored in “smart contracts,” which are automatically executable code that run on top of the distributed ledger on which the NFT is recorded. They provide a method of “provable uniqueness” and ownership for pieces of digital art, images, music and other content. NFTs are provably unique because each image and piece of content is linked to a single token stored in a smart contract on the distributed ledger and its ownership can be irrefutably established. While others may have copies of the same content, only one person can own the specific token authenticating ownership of the content.

All content on the GLOZAL NFT Music Player is encryption protected to prevent unauthorized copies, preserve the exclusivity of each acquired NFT, and ensure artists are fully compensated for their NFT drops by distributing revenue through automated smart contracts. All GLOZAL NFT Music releases are encrypted upon creation on the platform, so only the NFT owner can play and listen to the content they purchase on the GLOZAL NFT Music Player.

Additionally, GLOZAL is giving fans and artists the opportunity to own a stake of the company through a GLOZAL Security Token (GLZ) offering via invest.glozal.com, allowing them to buy into the business and ultimately have their GLZ Security Tokens convert into shares once GLOZAL goes public.