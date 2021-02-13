Miami Hotelier Michael Krymchantowski Creates Perfect Neighborhood Business at Krymwood Flats

New Yorkers are headed down in record numbers to Miami for a fun escape. Hotelier Michael Krymchantowski certainly loves the trending of South Florida, especially as he has been here since things were not so bright and shiny a few decades ago.

Back in 2000 the Brazilian entrepreneur took a chance and bet wisely on the emergence of an area of Miami few were touching. The art district Wynwood is such a hotspot currently that it is hard to believe at one point it was full of abandoned buildings and less than desirable venues. But, now all you find is glorious businesses including Krymchantowski’s highly successful Krymwood Flats.

“When I found the neighborhood all my friends said I was crazy to finance in this underdeveloped zone,” he stated while talking about the initial investment. “I helped to clean the area. I made it a safe and hip place to stay in Miami.”

His early investment paid off. He greatly contributed to development and employment opportunities in the neighborhood. The property started as the first official hotel in Wynwood. Now it is a legendary landmark with tourists and locals alike. The accommodation’s business model is modern and colorful like the surrounding art installations on every corner of the district.

With Wynwood now being one of the most fashionable blocks in Florida, the intriguing hotel property is considered as attractive as the imaginative art galleries and trendy restaurants just around the corner.

Everything about his studio properties that are rented by guests traveling to South Florida sparks originality. The grand hospitality speaks volumes and extends out beyond the corridors of the 21-unit establishment. Krymchantowski’s business continues to grow because people who stay at Krymwood Flats know they are coming for more than a place to sleep at night. They are coming for a lifestyle.

And Krymchantowski’s desire for continued growth in Wynwood as the perfect vacation spot is just getting started. In 2024, he is expanding with a new short-term rental concept that is due to be another grand success.

He is a businessman that is bringing business and jobs to Miami, as well as compassion to keep the neighborhood thriving. All this will be done with the great spirit of Wynwood continuing to succeed as a number one destination.

https://www.krymwoodflats.com