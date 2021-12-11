Miami’s Luxurious Restaurant The Deck at Island Gardens Offers Grand Winter Escape

When you are down in Miami to escape the cold winter in New York City this season head to the hottest place in Miami. The Deck at Island Gardens offers the best things that make “South” Florida a special place.

Mouthwatering Mediterranean inspired plates greet you along with equally breathtaking views ofthe Downtown Miami skyline. The grand experience you get at the Deck at Island Gardens truly captures what you will not get up north during the cold months. The lure of such a luxurious establishment should have you booking your ticket now for the restaurant experience of a lifetime.

This unique spot, which is both a restaurant and lounge for 500 people, features waterfront cabanas and an outdoor deck spanning the seawall, making it ideal for both intimate dinners as well as large events for up to 2,000 people by combining adjacent event spaces at the Island Gardens waterfront. From their laidback midweek Sunset Society Happy Hour with bar bites and chilled seafood specials to famed weekend dinner parties and Sunday brunch, The Deck at Island Gardens is the most fun and flavorful waterfront restaurant and outdoor event space in South

Florida.

Only in this one-of-a-kind venue can you enjoy high-end dining amidst the scenery of mega- yachts going by. Located on an island yet in middle of the action, The Deck at Island Gardens is part of a bigger development which includes a mega-yacht marina, meaning you are guaranteed to spot some of the area’s largest vessels while savoring their shareable Chilled Seafood Towers and signature cocktails. “We are facing Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay where cruise ships create a spectacle turning around and doesn’t hurt that we are surrounded by the only marina in town with capacity to host this many mega-yachts,” says Principal Bahar Bayraktar.

Between the posh ambiance and delectable plates, this hot spot is now the area’s most delicious destination for both locals and visitors alike. Chef Miguel Fajardo, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, spins his own innovative twist on broad Mediterranean flavors while using the freshest seafood and seasonal ingredients with a touch of local Miami.

Along with Chef Fajardo, Bahar remains hands on both in and out of the kitchen in order to ensure that guests at this beloved institution have the ultimate The Deck at Island Gardens experience. According to Bahar, it is a mix of their popular outdoor dining options infront of the signature Miami view, weekend entertainment featuring dj’s and specialty acts as well as tableside prepared dishes which has made them such an iconic place to meet in Miami.

Aside from being known as having the best branzino in town their carefully curated menu showcases popular items including Tuna Tartare featuring regional flavors such as young coconut, mango and Florida citrus, as well as Beef Carpaccio and Charred Octopus. From Tomahawk Ribeye and lean Lamb Chops to fresh fish including Salt Crusted Florida Snapper, Spanish Dover Sole and Floridian Mahi Mahi, diners are treated to a creative culinary adventure.

Come for brunch or stay for the scene, this place to play in Miami at the Deck at Island Gardens is simply the best.

