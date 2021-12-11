Michael Feinstein and The Judy Garland Connection

Michael Feinstein will travel through the life and songs of Judy Garland to kick off her 100th birthday year. This event will be celebrated in two parts, with two brand new multimedia live shows executive produced by Liza Minnelli, that will feature big screen film clips, never before seen photos, rare audio recordings, great music, and good humor. Each part can be enjoyed independently or together.

The show is entitled Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial – Part 1, The Early Years and will run December 15-19 at 7 PM.

Here Michael sings the haunting cut song “But There’s No Music For Me”. Now this is a song, I want the music to.

See the early parts of Judy’s life and career from vaudeville through the MGM years in part 1 In Part 2Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial – Part 2, The Later Years, will run December 22-24 at 7 PM, December 25 at 8 PM, December 26 at 7 PM In this show, Judy’s life and career from her many groundbreaking concert performances, time on television, post-MGM films, and more will be highlighted.

This holiday season join Michael and music director, Tedd Firth, alongside award-winning producer and broadcaster, Elliott Forrest, and Judy Garland author, John Fricke, for a colorful journey through Garland’s career with new arrangements, medleys, and surprises. Be the first to see these unique and extraordinary new shows celebrating the legendary Judy Garland’s 100th birthday!

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades, from recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials to his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

December 25th, Christmas Day Performance Information

For Mr. Feinstein’s Christmas performance on Saturday, December 25, our regular menu will be replaced by a Christmas prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).