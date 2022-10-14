Michael Feinstein Sells Out October Run, Returns to Café Carlyle For Holiday Performances

Five-time Grammy and two-time Emmy nominee Michael Feinstein returns to Café Carlyle December 13-31 after a sold-out October run just in time a spectacular holiday season. For the newly announced series of performances, Feinstein brings his signature style and passion for the Great American Songbook, with an emphasis on favorite holiday tunes, and a few surprises along the way. On Saturday, December 31st, Feinstein will present a special New Year’s Eve black tie performance at Café Carlyle.

In 2022, Feinstein released to rave reviews, Gershwin Country, an album of standards in duet with some of the biggest names in Country Music from Alison Krauss to Brad Paisley and his rendition of “Love is Here to Stay” with Dolly Parton was Top 10 Billboard charting. This year also saw the Feinstein brand receive a Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre. From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway’s best, and from Gershwin standards to contemporary classics and music of a bygone era, Feinstein is a musical force whose interpretation and enthusiasm for preserving the music that shaped America shines and captivates audiences when he takes the stage. Feinstein’s sold-out legendary shows in New York City have made him and his brand a destination for those living in and traveling to the city.

Feinstein’s work as an educator, archivist, singer, entertainer, conductor, and Ambassador of the Great American Songbook have established the popular and honored musician as a pre-eminent force in contemporary music around the world. He serves as Artistic Director of the Center for the Performing Arts, in Carmel, Indiana, which opened in January 2011. The theater is home to diverse live programming and a museum for his rare memorabilia and manuscripts. Since 1999, he has served as Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall’s “Standard Time with Michael Feinstein”. Feinstein also serves as Principal Pops Conductor for the Pasadena Symphony, where he continues to support the legacy of American Popular Song to critical acclaim and champions music education with his Great American Songbook Foundation which he founded in 2007.

Performances will take place at Café Carlyle from Tuesday – Saturday at 8:45pm (except December 17), with a special New Year’s Eve show. Weekday pricing begins at: General Seating: $190 per person / Bar Seating: $100 / Premium Seating: $240. Weekend pricing begins at: General Seating: $240 per person / Bar Seating: $125 / Premium Seating: $290. New Year’s Eve pricing is $895 per person. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.