Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh’s Los Otros Shines With Heart and Soul

Photo courtesy of Richard Hillman PR

It felt like last night was the opening with an air of excitement as musical theatre and cabaret stars were in attendance. In the audience; Michael John LaChiusa, Mary Testa, Allison Fraser, Tally Sessions, Ann Talman, Alex Rybeck, Lorna Dallas, Steve Marzullo, Dominique Plaisant, and those were the ones I knew. Los Otros now playing at at the A.R.T/New York Theatres, 502 West 53rd Street, runs through October 8th and is a happening. If you are an actor, singer, musician or musical theatre lover, this is a do not miss show.

Michael John LaChiusa’s music is haunting, subtly powerful and embeds itself into your soul. It is passionate with pulsating life, as he weaves the era of the 30’s all the way up to 2000. From bebop, to pop, to jazz, the music is lush, sweeping and masterful. The on stage three piece band is lead by musical director J. Oconer Navarro on piano, Cole Davis on bass and Meghan Doyle on guitar.The sultry orchestrations are by the incomparable Bruce Coughlin.

The words and lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh are funny, poignant and touching. She tells the tale of two very different people who intersect and by doing so change each other for the better.

Director Noah Himmelstein, allows his actors to tell their stories simply, with ingenuity and heart.

Then there is Luba Mason, as Lillian and Caesar Samayoa, as Carlos. These two actor/singers, are storytellers first, and because of that from the moment we meet them, we care. In 85 minutes they weave their way into our hearts and soul. They are pieces of us and we of them. There is a shared humanity to this piece that reaches deep within.

We first meet Carlos (Samayoa) at 70, who tells us, he looks good because“Cheekbones are the bras of old age.”I think this is now one of my favorite lines from a play. Within a a split second Carlos is four years old, it is 1933, as he survives a deadly hurricane. He goes on to voice that he was part of a wave of gay Mexican accountants who breached the border. In between we see him discovers his sexuality, meet his husband and embrace life. Carlos embodies hope, joy, innocences and a love of life. In Samayoa, Carlos is a wonder, full of expressions, an energetic ball of fire who makes us love him and want the best for him

Lillian (Mason), begins her tale at 11. Dirt poor and living where Mexican migrants make their escape, she and her two friends witness a Mexican family jump from a moving train with a baby. Her affinity goes beyond her circumstances to help this young family. Unfortunately her life does not go as planned. Two divorces, two daughters and alcoholism. Lilian struggles to stay alive. In the meantime she smuggles and helps a Mexican women and takes the virginity of a young Mexican worker. Lillian is not a victim, but a product of circumstance she can not get pass. Because her story is not as cheerful or as hopeful as Carlos, the character of Lillian could fail to connect, but with the casting of Mason, we see the glimpses of humanity as she cares more than she can admit. We see her hope, her light and moments in her life turned into lemonade.

Both performances are masterful and genius in their sincerity and depth.

The show is minimalist done with chairs and lights to create eras, moods and intimate moments. (Junghyun Georgie Lee sets; Alejo Vietti costumes; Adam Honoré lighting, and Ken Travis sound.)