Michael John LaChiusa, Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa…… Los Otros

PREMIERES NYC (Paulette Haupt, Artistic Director), the New York based music theater organization whose mission is “to bring new music theater to light”, announced today the full cast and creative team for the New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh, (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant). This production is an expansion of its bi-annual commissioning series INNER VOICES. Previews will begin on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for a limited run through Saturday, October 8, 2022 , at A.R.T./New York Theatres – Mezzanine Theatre (502 West 53rd Street – between 10th & 11th Avenues). Opening Night is Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people’s lives. Acclaimed director Noah Himmelstein (The Lucky Star; I Am Harvey Milk) helms the New York premiere of this unique musical which will feature musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro (Caroline, or Change) and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza). Los Otros received its East Coast premiere production in 2017 at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD under Himmelstein’s direction.

The creative team includes: Junghyun Georgia Lee (set), Tony Award nominee Alejo Vietti(costumes), Adam Honoré (lights), and Ken Travis (sound. Robert Bennett is Production Stage Manager and Karen Evanouskas is the Assistant Stage Manager with General Management by Dailey-Monda Management.

Los Otros will play the following schedule: Tuesday – Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:30pm & 7:30pm; Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets start at $69 and may be obtained by visiting www.PremieresNYC.org with special $49 preview pricing available through Tuesday, August 2 with code PREVIEWS.

Luba Mason (Lillian) maintains a diverse career on Broadway and Off Broadway, in films and television and has graced various major music venues in the U.S. and around the world. The classically trained singer, actor, dancer and pianist has starred in 9 Broadway shows including: Girl from the North Country (Lucille Lortel nomination) playing Mrs. Burke and the drums!), Jekyll & Hyde, Chicago (Velma Kelly) sharing center stage with Brooke Shields, the first Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Hedy LaRue) with Matthew Broderick, Paul Simons’ The Capeman, opposite Sid Caesar in Sid Caesar & Company, the American premiere of Sunset Boulevard, Tommy Tune’s Tony-Award winning musical The Will Rogers Follies, and Late Nite Comic. Off Broadway she performed in Pretty Filthy (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations) as Georgina Congress and Unexpected Joy (Joy) at the York Theater. Most recently, she starred in Tonya Pinkins directorial debut in the award-winning political horror movie Red Pill. Some dramatic guest-starring roles on television include “Person of Interest,” “Forever,” and “Law & Order.” Recipient of the 2019 Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist, Luba has released 4 critically-acclaimed solo albums: Triangle (2020, Blue Canoe Records) presenting an unprecedented line-up of Voice, Vibraphone and Bass, Mixtura (Kobalt Music) trademarking a new musical format, Krazy Love (Sunnyside Records) debuting her impressive song-writing skills in a Brazilian Jazz format and Collage (PS Classics) a beautiful marriage of jazz, latin, pop and poetry. Most notable music performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and his orchestra and her husband Ruben Blades, Radio City Music Hall with Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Stevie Wonder, Sting and James Taylor as well as the Bratislava, Costa Rican and Panama Jazz Festivals. Luba is a proud graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts (Drama) and the Circle In the Square Theater School. Lubamason.com IG : luba_mason

Caesar Samayoa (Carlos) most recently concluded a 5-year run originating the role of Kevin J/Ali in the critically acclaimed production of Come From Away on Broadway and Apple TV+. Broadway: Sister Act, The Pee Wee Herman Show. Select Off-Broadway: Love’s Labour’s Lost (Delacorte Theater), Shakespeare’s R&J, Bernstein’s Mass (Carnegie Hall). Credits include leading roles in Film, TV, Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre Companies including The Public Theatre, Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Rep., the Ford’s Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, Primary Stages and Tectonic Theater Project. Caesar has also appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and various national and international concert tours. BFA, Ithaca College. CaesarSamayoa.com @CaesarSamayoa

Ellen Fitzhugh (Book & Lyrics) Musicals: With the inimitable Harold Prince: Grind with Larry Grossman, Diamonds and Paradise Found; Herringbone with Tom Cone and Skip Kennon; Big Blonde with Kennon, developed at Playwrights Horizons and The Public Theater; Paper Moon with Marty Casella and Grossman; Muscle with James Lapine and William Finn; book and lyrics to Los Otros with Michael John LaChiusa, directed at the Mark Taper by Graciela Daniele and at Everyman Theater by Noah Himmelstein. Other: two lyrics within Adam Guettel’s Myths and Hymns; additional lyrics for Anthony Newley’s Chaplin; songs for sequels of The Brave Little Toaster with Finn; title song for MGM’s That’s Dancing with Grossman and Henry Mancini; songs for Disney’s The Great Mouse Detective with Grossman and Mancini. Member of Dramatists Guild. Emmy, Drama Desk, and Tony nominated.

Michael John LaChiusa (Music) Broadway: five Tony noms; The Wild Party, Marie Christine, Chronicle of a Death Foretold. Off Broadway: First Daughter Suite, Giant, Queen of the Mist, Bernarda Alba, See What I Wanna See, Little Fish, Hello Again, First Lady Suite. Regional: The Gardens of Anuncia, Rain (The Old Globe), Lovers and Friends (Chautauqua Variations) (Lyric Opera of Chicago, Send (who are you? I love you) (Houston Grand Opera). Revues: La La LaChiusa(Joe’s Pub), Hotel C’est L’Amour (The Blank Theatre), Heartbreak Country (Jazz at Lincoln Center). Awards: Obie Award, Gilman and Gonzalez-Falla Award, Kleban Prize, two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Noah Himmelstein (Director) In the 2021/2022 season, Noah directed the world premiere of Deborah Zoe Laufer’s Rooted (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth; Heather McDonald’s An Almost Holy Picture (NY Times Pick, Streaming) – both at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre and Sondheim/Lapine’s Into the Woods thru-out Maryland’s Symphony Woods (Young Artists of America). Recent: Chelsea Marcantel’s Everything is Wonderful (Philadelphia Theatre Company); the world premieres of Andrew Lippa’s I Am Anne Hutchinson (Strathmore with Kristin Chenoweth) and I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center, Strathmore, San Francisco, LA & Denver); Daniel Zaitchik’s The Costume (Inner Voices); the world premiere of Jonathan Tolins’s The Forgotten Woman (Bay Street Theatre); Los Otros; Everything is Wonderful; Karen Hartman’s The Book of Joseph; and JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls (Everyman); Harris Doran, Jason Schafer & Art Bacon’s Bleeding Love (Fredericia Theatre, Denmark); Sara Cooper’s Things I Left On Long Island (NYFringe). New York Philharmonic (Young People’s Concerts series: The Harlem Renaissance), Lincoln Center American Songbook and American Opera Projects. Asst. Director: Golden Boy (LCT). Upcoming 2022: Karen Hartman’s The Lucky Star (59E59 Theaters) and the premiere of his debut film, ShirtTugger. Noahhimmelstein.com

J. Oconer Navarro (Music Director) recently conducted Caroline, Or Change on Broadway. Los Otros marks his fifth collaboration with MJLC: First Daughter Suite, Rain, The Diary of Dominick Dunne, The Gardens of Anuncia. Favorites: ART, The Guthrie, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Kennedy Center, the Public, Playwrights Horizons, Lincoln Center Theater. A Jonathan Larson Award Winner, J. is a composer/lyricist; his newest work, Breathe, premiered at NYU-Tisch, where he is Head of Music and Vocal Performance (New Studio on Broadway). He is Composer-in-Residence at the Church of Saint Paul the Apostle NYC, and his liturgical music is sung worldwide. @joconernavarro

Paulette Haupt (Artistic Director) Co-founder and Artistic Director for the National Music Theater Conference at the O’Neill Theater Center from 1978 to 2017. Under her leadership, the early works of Kirsten Childs, Jeanine Tesori, Andrew Lippa, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Tan Dun, Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, and Lin-Manuel Miranda were developed at the Conference. For over three decades she was music director/conductor of operas and musicals, including productions of ‘Savage Land’ at the Kennedy Center, ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ on an extensive tour of India and Sri Lanka, ‘The Music Man’ in Beijing, China, and numerous works nationwide. Ms. Haupt was associate conductor for the Grammy nominated recording of Joe Masteroff and Edward Thomas’ ‘Desire Under the Elms.’ She served as a Tony Nominator from 2009 to 2012, and for PREMIERES she has commissioned, developed, and produced new works since 2001 and initiated the INNER VOICES series in 2008. Los Otros is Premieres’ seventh production of INNER VOICES.

PREMIERES is a not-for-profit New York based music theater organization founded by Edward Trach and Paulette Haupt in 2001. The company’s mission ‘to bring new music theater to light’ supports the development and promotion of works by exceptional playwrights, lyricists and composers whose creative visions move the art form forward and enrich the lexicon of the American musical theater. They present staged readings and workshops of works in progress as well as create new collaborations through commissions, development and full productions of its INNER VOICES initiative. INNER VOICES was inspired by Alan Bennett’s ‘Talking Heads’ series on PBS. After seeing the PBS series and later the stage version off-Broadway, Paulette Haupt decided to explore the concept as a musical theater form. Teams of playwrights and composers who have not worked together before are commissioned by PREMIERES to create an original monologue and a tapestry of the sung and spoken word. Each character they create is fictional and the storytelling from a single point of view. The premiere of INNER VOICES in 2008 featured works by Ellen Fitzhugh and Michael John LaChiusa, Laura Harrington and Jenny Giering, and Michele Lowe and Scott Davenport Richards. Subsequent productions in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018 featured works by Cheri Steinkellner and Georgia Stitt, David Simpatico and Josh Schmidt, Martin Moran and Joseph Thalken, Victor Lodato and Polly Pen, Nilo Cruz and Jim Bauer, Charlayne Woodard and Kirsten Childs, Mark Campbell and Marisa Michelson, Ellen Fitzhugh and Ted Shen, Saheem Ali and Michael Thurber, Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis, Dan Green and Deborah Zoe Laufer, Daniel Zaitchik, and Jeff Blumenkrantz. Nancy Anderson received a 2016 Drama Desk nomination for her solo performance in The Pen written by Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis.

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York) which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues and top-line technical equipment at subsidized rates, so that the city’s small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York assists over 400 member theatres in realizing their rich artistic visions and serving their diverse audiences well. A.R.T./New York accomplishes this through providing progressive services to our members – from shared office and rehearsal spaces to technical assistance programs for emerging theatres. Because of this dedication to serving the needs of the nonprofit theatre community, A.R.T./New York has received numerous honors, including an Obie Award, an Innovative Theatre Award, a New York City Mayor’s Award for Arts & Culture, and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. For more information, please visit www.art-newyork.org.

The cast of Los Otros is Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk award nominee Luba Mason (Girl From the North Country, The Will Rogers Follies) who replaces Carolee Carmello and Caesar Samayoa(Come From Away, Sister Act) who replaces the previously announced Javier Muñoz.

