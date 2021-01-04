Michael Riedel is The Lambs’ 1st Virtual Conversation

On Tuesday January 12, at 8 PM join the The Lambs’ 1st Virtual Conversation of the year with Michael Riedel. The meeting ID # is meeting ID: 863 0777 3703 and the passcode: 1874112

Michael Riedel has been the theater columnist for the New York Post since 1998. New York magazine has called his column a “must-read” for the theater world. Michael began his radio career as regular on the Imus in the Morning show in 2011. In 2017 WOR, New York’s oldest and highest-rated station, asked him to cohost its morning show with well-known sportscaster Len Berman. The Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning show is the highest-rated morning radio program in the New York City area. Michael’s book Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway won the Marfield Prize for arts writing in 2015 and is widely considered to be the successor to William Goldman’s celebrated 1967 book about Broadway, The Season. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael lives in the West Village.

Miichael will discuss his new book, Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway.

If you haven’t read his book “Razzle Dazzle” it is a must!

The interviewer is Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted film historian, author of 16 books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie (Lambs lingo for ‘producer)