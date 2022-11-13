Michael Shannon and Sophia Lillis Star Today In a Reading Of We Will Not Be Silent

Two-time Academy Award® nominee and Tony Award® nominee Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, The Shape of Water) and Sophia Lillis (It, Dungeons & Dragons) will star in a reading of the new play We Will Not Be Silent by David Meyers at the Soho Playhouse.



The reading will be directed by Lucille Lortel Award winner Dexter Bullard (Bug off-Broadway; Grace and Linda Vista on Broadway) on Sunday, November 13, for an invited industry audience.



We Will Not Be Silent tells the true story of Sophie Scholl and the White Rose, a group of German college students who led the only act of public resistance to the Nazis during World War II.



The play premiered at The Contemporary Theatre Festival in West Virginia, and has been seen around the country in Florida, Seattle, Massachusetts, and more.



The reading will also feature Colin Bates (Girl From North Country) and Ella Dershowitz (Intimacy), and is presented with David S.Stone/David Boies/Stoneboies Entertainment. General management is by Mott/Fischer Productions.