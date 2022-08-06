MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Book Reviews

Michael Stickler Opening Up The Truth

Michael Stickler Opening Up The Truth

Whatever happened to Nevada cattle rancher Cliven Bundy?

“It’s not what you think,” says author and Leadership Books co-founder Michael Stickler, who spent more than 60 days documenting Bundy’s side of the conflict while Bundy was incarcerated in federal prison. Michael Stickler is not only an author, radio host, but is a highly sought after conference speaker. His best-selling book, A Journey to Generosity, is widely acclaimed. He is the publisher of Generous Living Magazine and writes for the Christian Post, ‘A Generous Life’ column.

T2C sat down to discuss his newest book.

Did you know that the live stock in America are disappearing? They are being bought off by our FBI. In the case of Cliven Bundy, Stickler uncovers the shocking, yet true, story as told to by Mr. Bundy. Twists and turns, highs and lows of intrigue and the destruction of the life of one man, his devoted family, and those who have helped him. It’s a story not yet finished in its telling. It’s a story every family should read and declare their own voice in! It’s a story you must decide for yourself: Is Cliven Bundy an American Terrorist or an American Patriot?

Gems inside the book: He was persecuted due to turtles and wind energy. The lawyer for the most powerful man in Nevada, Senator  Harry Reed whose own lawyer told Stickler what they had done to Bundy.

This could happen to anybody. To read the book, click here.

Video by Magda Katz

Related Items
Book Reviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Book Reviews

A Grandfather’s Journal Interview With Author CW Hanes

G. H. HARDINGJune 28, 2022
Read More

Bryant Park’s 30th Anniversary Brings Back The June Reading Room Series

Suzanna BowlingJune 2, 2022
Read More

Fraver by Design

Lawrence HarbisonMay 23, 2022
Read More

New Book And Podcast By Celebrated Theatre HistorianFifty Key Stage Musicals

Suzanna BowlingApril 8, 2022
Read More

Join Broadway Choreographer Liza Gennaro For Exclusive Book Talk and Signing

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 24, 2022
Read More

Red Penguin Publisher Stephanie Larkin Offers Options To Traditional Book Publishing Models

Brad BalfourFebruary 24, 2022
Read More

Harvey Fierstein in Conversation with Justin Vivian Bond

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

The Perfect Gift For Any Film Geek To Get This Valentine’s Day, Birthday or Fan Fest

Brad BalfourFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

B Is For Broadway To SupportThe Actors Fund

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 23, 2022
Read More