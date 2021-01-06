Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman Set For New Play

The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of the powerful and timely new play Smithtown, written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos, Studios of Key West Artistic Associate. Smithtown, is a series of four interconnected but distinct monologues featuring an ensemble of top Broadway and television actors: Michael Urie (Broadway revival of Torch Song, “Ugly Betty”), Ann Harada (Avenue Q and Cinderella on Broadway), Colby Lewis (Chicago’s Hamilton, “Chicago Med”), and Constance Shulman (“Orange is the New Black” on Netflix, The Rose Tattoo on Broadway). The play will be available for a two-week online engagement from February 13 to February 27. Tickets are available at tskw.org/smithtown-2.

Incisively dark and funny, Smithtown, shines a spotlight on the ways we communicate, and miscommunicate, in a rapidly evolving digital era, when the rules of conduct change by the minute, and loneliness and isolation seem to be the order of the day. “I wrote Smithtown a few years ago and felt compelled to revisit it in light of the pandemic,” said Larimore, “Technology is at the core of the play, so producing it now in this online format couldn’t be more appropriate.”

The play follows four residents of Smithtown, a fictional Midwestern university town, who unwittingly and arguably become “victims” of technology gone awry. A college professor ignites a local tragedy by texting questionable photographs to his ex-girlfriend. A sleep-deprived “text angel” sends a well-meaning text at the exact wrong moment. A struggling artist plays fast and loose with morality to get ahead. A grieving mother turns to social media to fill the emptiness left by a lost child.

Well-known for its creative partnerships within and beyond Key West, The Studios has expanded its reach and capacity over the previous year to produce quality streaming content. For this project, The Studios has drawn upon its impressive roster of Artist in Residence alumni, pairing former AiR and playwright Drew Larimore (The New Peggy) with former AiR and videographer/writer Harry Aspinwall (Netflix’s “The Sleepover”) to create this special theatrical event.

Director Stephen Kitsakos recognizes the inherent challenge in bringing Larimore’s script to life for online audiences. “Smithtown,is most definitely a play, and not a film, and so of course, the focus is on the text,” he said, “but theatre endures and adapts. We assembled some of the most talented actors working today, each one a consummate storyteller, to create a hybrid form of presentation that works perfectly with this project. And of course we added a hint of cinematic flair where we could,” he adds.

Smithtown, will run as an on-line streaming event from Saturday, February 13 to Saturday, February 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for Studio Members and $20 for non-members.

The play was generously underwritten by Betty Rubenstein, Paula & John Tishok, Jim Salini, and Janet Hinkle, and sponsored by Zabar’s.