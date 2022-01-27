Michael Urie Stars as Shakespeare in Jacobean Feminist Revenge Comedy Jane Anger

Jennifer Campos Productions in Association with Play-PerView Theatrical presents Talene Monahon’s Jane Anger or The Lamentable Comedie of Jane Anger, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard. Inspired by the little-known author of “Her Protection for Women” first published in 1589, this bold new anachronistic Jacobean feminist revenge comedy is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, The Antelope Party), with a cast including playwright Monahon (How to Load a Musket, The Government Inspector), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Chicken & Biscuits, Torch Song), Ryan Spahn (Daniels Husband), and Amelia Workman (Fefu and her Friends). Performances of Jane Anger begin February 21 at New Ohio Theatre.



It’s 1606 and William Shakespeare is stuck in quarantine with his unpaid apprentice, Francis. It would be a GREAT time to write King Lear… if he weren’t plagued with writer’s block. In through the window climbs Jane Anger, the Cunning Woman, with a large sack and a mind to change history forever.