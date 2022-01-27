MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Michael Urie Stars as Shakespeare in Jacobean Feminist Revenge Comedy Jane Anger

Michael Urie Stars as Shakespeare in Jacobean Feminist Revenge Comedy Jane Anger
Jennifer Campos Productions in Association with Play-PerView Theatrical presents Talene Monahon’s Jane Anger or The Lamentable Comedie of Jane Anger, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard. Inspired by the little-known author of “Her Protection for Women” first published in 1589, this bold new anachronistic Jacobean feminist revenge comedy is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, The Antelope Party), with a cast including playwright Monahon (How to Load a Musket, The Government Inspector), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Chicken & Biscuits, Torch Song), Ryan Spahn (Daniels Husband), and Amelia Workman (Fefu and her Friends). Performances of Jane Anger begin February 21 at New Ohio Theatre.
 It’s 1606 and William Shakespeare is stuck in quarantine with his unpaid apprentice, Francis. It would be a GREAT time to write King Lear… if he weren’t plagued with writer’s block. In through the window climbs Jane Anger, the Cunning Woman, with a large sack and a mind to change history forever.
 Jane Anger or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard runs February 21 – March 13. Performances are Monday & Wednesday-Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday 2pm & 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Running time is 95 minutes, no intermission. New Ohio Theatre is located at 154 Christopher Street, between Greenwich and Washington Streets in the West Village — accessible from the #1 train to Christopher St. or A/B/C/D/E/F or M train to West 4th Street. Tickets are $25 – 45, available at www.JaneAngerPlay.com. Jane Anger marks the first fully realized live production by Play-PerView, the charity streamer created during the pandemic shutdown. “Having worked with Talene several times during the pandemic it made all the sense in the world that our first production should be of one of her plays,” noted Play-PerView Artistic Director and Creative Producer Jeremy Wein. “The audience response to our reading of  Jane Anger last Fall made it clear that this is a piece that will get audiences excited. We look forward to using that energy to help further develop this wonderful comedy that says so much about everything we find ourselves going through at this moment.”   Although this iteration of Jane Anger will not be available for digital viewing, Play-PerView will continue their hybrid charitable reading series alongside the production with events scheduled at New Ohio on March 1, 8, 14 and 21; titles and participating artists will be announced shortly with in person and streaming tickets available soon. Talene Monahon is a Brooklyn-based playwright and actor. Her play, How to Load a Musket, an interview-based exploration of historical reenactors, premiered January 2020 at 59E59, produced by Less than Rent and was ranked #3 on TheaterMania’s list of “The 10 Best Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Virtual Theater Productions of 2020.”  Other plays include Frankie & Will (MCC), proud revengeful ambitious (Play- PerView) and All in Good Fun (Peterborough Players). Her writing has been published by StageRights, the Cincinnati Review, and on McSweeneys. Her plays have been developed by Red Bull Theater Company, Cape Cod Theater Project, and Northern Stage. Her writing has been featured on McSweeneys Internet Tendency and Points in Case. As an actor, Talene has performed in productions at the Roundabout Theater Company, Playwrights Horizons, the Atlantic, MCC, New Georges, Encores! Off- Center, Red Bull, Clubbed Thumb, La Jolla Playhouse, the Huntington Theater Company, Gingold Theater Group, Partial Comfort and Les Freres Corbusier as well as selected film and television.  B.A. Senior Fellow at Dartmouth College. For info visit NewOhioTheatre.org.

Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

