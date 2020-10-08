MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Michelin-Recognized MIFUNE Outdoor Dining Menu Brings Bliss to Big Apple

Michelin-Recognized MIFUNE Outdoor Dining Menu Brings Bliss to Big Apple

One of the most beautiful things about the great city of New York is the restaurant scene. Businesses are still working to get back on their feet fully. As they take big leaps forward for a brighter future they are following the lead of stellar examples such as MIFUNE New York, which is officially opened for outdoor dining with a divine bistro menu.

A splendid staff greets you at the patio of 32 seats and canopies. You find yourself being exported to a magical land. Luxury is in every bite you take and every sip you absorb.

The Bistro Patio dinner menu was expertly constructed by Executive Chef duo Yuu Shimano (Guy Savoy’s eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris) and Tomohiro Urata (three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros in Roanne) and highlights their signature style using French techniques.

Incredible dish highlights include: Black Angus Beef Tataki with a ponzu sesame sauce; Octopus Frites, served with a green bean salad tossed in a Japanese onion dressing and a roasted red pepper-yuzu kosho sauce; Vichyssoise, a chilled potato cream soup that is topped with a duck consommé gelée, served with potato crisps and caviar; and Squid Ink Seafood Bouillabaisse Rice, topped with a medley of vegetables and seafood like shrimp, octopus and clams, and decorated with dollops of creamy lobster aioli; as well as an amazing Shrimp Tempura that will have you singing, “New York, New what a wonderful town!”

The restaurant also offers delivery and takeout for those looking to dine at home with their patio menu and a special Friday Only menu that is available through their website or on Seated with options including an 18-Couse Tasting Menu, which serves 2 or 3 people for $120 and a Six Piece Seared Miyazaki Wagyu A5 Rank Sushi with Uni for $60.  They even offer a Miyazaki Wagyu A5 Rank Ribeye Steak Raw for guests who want to flex their cooking muscles at home.

MIFUNE New York is located at 245 East 44th Street. Limited indoor dining is also currently available.

For more information please visit here.

.Hours of operation: Dinner: Tuesday-Saturday 5pm-10pm/ Happy Hour:  Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-6pm.

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Keeping Hydrated and Healthy in Autumn with CellDration

WriterOctober 8, 2020
Read More

Top Ramen Search for First Ever Chief Noodle Officer

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 7, 2020
Read More

S.Ottomanelli & Sons Home Delivery Creates Perfect Autumn Meal

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 6, 2020
Read More

Celebrate National Vodka Day in Style with Belvedere’s Heritage 176

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 1, 2020
Read More

Bethpage Burger Bar Brightens Your Day

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

A Perfect Gift for Your Royal Loved Ones with Petrossian

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

A Question For Mayor de Blasio: Whose Lives Do You Really Think Matter?

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

Fall Favorites for Foodies

WriterSeptember 25, 2020
Read More

Give Me Some Cheesy Love Michael Bolton – Panera Dish Makes You Smile

WriterSeptember 22, 2020
Read More