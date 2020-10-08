Michelin-Recognized MIFUNE Outdoor Dining Menu Brings Bliss to Big Apple

One of the most beautiful things about the great city of New York is the restaurant scene. Businesses are still working to get back on their feet fully. As they take big leaps forward for a brighter future they are following the lead of stellar examples such as MIFUNE New York, which is officially opened for outdoor dining with a divine bistro menu.

A splendid staff greets you at the patio of 32 seats and canopies. You find yourself being exported to a magical land. Luxury is in every bite you take and every sip you absorb.

The Bistro Patio dinner menu was expertly constructed by Executive Chef duo Yuu Shimano (Guy Savoy’s eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris) and Tomohiro Urata (three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros in Roanne) and highlights their signature style using French techniques.

Incredible dish highlights include: Black Angus Beef Tataki with a ponzu sesame sauce; Octopus Frites, served with a green bean salad tossed in a Japanese onion dressing and a roasted red pepper-yuzu kosho sauce; Vichyssoise, a chilled potato cream soup that is topped with a duck consommé gelée, served with potato crisps and caviar; and Squid Ink Seafood Bouillabaisse Rice, topped with a medley of vegetables and seafood like shrimp, octopus and clams, and decorated with dollops of creamy lobster aioli; as well as an amazing Shrimp Tempura that will have you singing, “New York, New what a wonderful town!”

The restaurant also offers delivery and takeout for those looking to dine at home with their patio menu and a special Friday Only menu that is available through their website or on Seated with options including an 18-Couse Tasting Menu, which serves 2 or 3 people for $120 and a Six Piece Seared Miyazaki Wagyu A5 Rank Sushi with Uni for $60. They even offer a Miyazaki Wagyu A5 Rank Ribeye Steak Raw for guests who want to flex their cooking muscles at home.

MIFUNE New York is located at 245 East 44th Street. Limited indoor dining is also currently available.

For more information please visit here.

.Hours of operation: Dinner: Tuesday-Saturday 5pm-10pm/ Happy Hour: Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-6pm.